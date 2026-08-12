CIEE Visits Wisconsin Dells to Highlight How BridgeUSA Makes America Safer, Stronger, and More Prosperous

Eleventh stop of CIEE's nationwide tour celebrated exceptional host employers and community leaders supporting BridgeUSA in Wisconsin

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This week the Council on International Educational Exchange (CIEE) visited Wisconsin Dells, one of the Midwest's most popular tourist destinations, for the eleventh stop on its nationwide BridgeUSA Celebration Tour, which recognizes champions and supporters of the U.S. Department of State's BridgeUSA Exchange Visitor program.

In Wisconsin, CIEE honored local supporters of the U.S. Department of State’s BridgeUSA Exchange Visitor program.

Wisconsin Dells, known as the Waterpark Capital of the World, depends on 10,000 seasonal workers to support over five million annual visitors from around the world. BridgeUSA is a vital component of that workforce, providing critical support for businesses during their peak season.

In Wisconsin, CIEE honored local supporters of the BridgeUSA Intern-Trainee program, which gives U.S. host organizations access to diverse, globally minded talent. CIEE also celebrated champions of the BridgeUSA Summer Work Travel program, which brings international college students to live and work in America during their university summer break, helping seasonal employers expand and extend the tourism season, contributing billions of dollars to the American economy each year.

BridgeUSA Makes America Safer, Stronger, and More Prosperous

Marco Rubio, U.S. Secretary of State, stated that America's foreign policy will be guided by strategies that make America safer, stronger, and more prosperous. BridgeUSA does all three at virtually no cost to American taxpayers. In fact, BridgeUSA adds billions of dollars each year to the U.S. economy, extends the tourism season in resort communities across America by up to 50 days, and creates thousands of seasonal jobs for Americans. Moreover, BridgeUSA nurtures mutual understanding, strengthens international relationships, and creates lifelong advocates for the United States around the world.

About the CIEE BridgeUSA Celebration Tour

In 2025, the CIEE BridgeUSA Celebration tour visited: family-favorite Kentucky Kingdom, stunning Yellowstone National Park, majestic Big Sky, Montana, beloved Myrtle Beach, and historic San Antonio. The 2026 leg of the tour kicked off with a March visit to premier ski destination Park City, followed by picturesque Mackinac Island in June. In September, CIEE will visit vibrant Ocean City, Maryland. Then in 2027, the tour will continue with stops in Whitefish, Montana; Jackson Hole, Wyoming; and Charlotte, North Carolina.

If you are interested in participating in a future CIEE BridgeUSA Celebration event, please reach out to Carye Duffin, CIEE Senior Vice President of External Affairs, at [email protected].

About CIEE:

CIEE builds bridges between different people, different countries, and different cultures through study abroad and international exchange programs that advance peace in our world. Since 1947, CIEE has supported more than 1.5 million student exchanges for participants from more than 140 countries. We change lives, our alumni change the world. Learn more at ciee.org.

Media Contact: Leslie Taylor, [email protected], (207) 553-4274

SOURCE Council on International Educational Exchange (CIEE)