Ciel Power Awarded 2023 Energy Star® Contractor of the Year

KEARNY, N.J., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ciel Power LLC is proud to announce that it has received the 2023 Home Performance with ENERGY STAR Contractor of the Year Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy.

This prestigious award recognizes the company's outstanding achievements in energy efficiency and sustainability, as well as its dedication to improving the comfort and health of homes.

We're thrilled to receive this award and to be recognized for our work in the energy efficiency industry. Pictured (from left to right) Kevin Esposito, Beth Armstrong, Natalie Marte, Krystal Soto-Perez, Giancarlos Marte, Scott Fischer, Michael Rambo, Mason BenYair, Jesse Lubkiewicz

"We're thrilled to receive this award and to be recognized for our work in the energy efficiency industry," said Scott Fischer, Managing Member of Ciel Power LLC. "We're passionate about helping our customers save money and reduce their carbon footprint, and this award is a testament to our commitment to that mission."

Ciel Power LLC offers a range of services aimed at improving energy efficiency, including home energy audits, insulation and air sealing, and HVAC system upgrades. The company is committed to providing innovative and effective solutions that reduce energy consumption and improve the quality of life for customers.

"As we accelerate historic efforts to address climate change, public-private partnerships will be essential to realizing the scale of our ambition," said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. "I applaud this year's ENERGY STAR award winners for working with EPA to deliver a clean energy future that saves American consumers and businesses money and creates jobs."

Each year, the ENERGY STAR program honors a select group of businesses and organizations that have made outstanding contributions in the transition to a clean energy economy. ENERGY STAR award winners lead their industries in the production, sale, and adoption of energy-efficient products, homes, buildings, services, and strategies. These efforts are essential to fighting the climate crisis, protecting public health, and creating a clean energy future for everyone.

Winners are selected from a network of thousands of ENERGY STAR partners. For a complete list of 2023 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR's awards program, visit energystar.gov/awardwinners.

About Ciel Power LLC

Ciel Power LLC, founded in 2010, is a leading energy efficiency solutions provider headquartered in New Jersey. As a Building Performance Institute (BPI) GoldStar Contractor, Ciel Power specializes in providing comprehensive home energy audits, Home Performance with ENERGY STAR® services, and energy-efficient upgrades for residential and commercial customers. Committed to environmental responsibility and sustainability, Ciel Power strives to help clients reduce their energy consumption, lower utility bills, and improve indoor comfort while reducing their carbon footprint.

Ciel Power's diverse range of services includes air conditioning replacement, heating system replacement, insulation, and more. By leveraging state-of-the-art technology, industry best practices, and a team of highly trained professionals, Ciel Power has become a trusted partner for homeowners and businesses seeking to enhance their energy efficiency and environmental impact.

For more information about Ciel Power LLC and its services, please visit www.cielpower.com.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $500 billion in energy costs and achieve more than 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR's impacts can be found at www.energystar.gov/impacts.

