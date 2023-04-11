Cielo Becomes a Platinum Sponsor of 2023 Talent Board Candidate Experience Awards Benchmark Research Program

The CandE Awards recognize organizations that deliver exceptional recruiting, hiring, and candidate experiences

SAN FRANCISCO, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent Board , a non-profit organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience through its annual recruiting and hiring industry benchmark research, today announced Cielo , the leading global talent acquisition partner, has become a Platinum sponsor for this year's 2023 Candidate Experience (CandE) Awards global benchmark research program .

Talent Board and the Candidate Experience Awards

"Cielo has been an ongoing partner to Talent Board for many years, and so we're thrilled that they're now a Platinum CandE sponsor this year," said Kevin Grossman, Talent Board president. "Cielo's comprehensive services include recruitment process outsourcing, executive search, contingent workforce solutions, and consulting services, helping employers improve their recruiting and hiring efforts around the world. Their support enables us to grow our benchmark research program to reach more employers globally."

The annual Talent Board candidate experience benchmarking and awards program offer employers in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific (APAC); and Latin America, a risk-free and confidential opportunity to learn how an organization's candidate experience practices compare to those of their peers while obtaining anonymous feedback from their candidates. Employers will also gain insight into the latest tools and strategies for optimizing the recruiting process.

The largest study of its kind, the Talent Board benchmark research program has evaluated responses from over 1,350 global employers and 1.4 million job seekers since 2011. To participate and qualify, each company has to commit to a statistically significant candidate response, and the proportion of respondents not hired also has to exceed a set standard.

"We are proud to continue our long-standing partnership with Talent Board and to sponsor this year's CandE Awards. At Cielo, we prioritize providing our clients with the inspiration and tools they need to create exceptional candidate experiences - and this partnership continues to help us all make every candidate moment matter, across every touchpoint," said Marissa Geist, CEO at Cielo.

About Cielo

Cielo is the world's leading Talent Acquisition partner. We deliver a better talent experience for everyone through Recruitment Process Outsourcing, Executive Search, Contingent Workforce Solutions and Consulting. With our fresh approach – we design and build comprehensive, proven solutions inspired by technology to find and keep the unique talent that elevates our clients above the competition. Learn more at https://www.cielotalent.com .

About Talent Board

Founded in 2011, Talent Board and the Candidate Experience Awards is the first non-profit research organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience. Talent Board delivers annual recruiting and hiring industry benchmark research that highlights accountability, fairness and the business impact of candidate experience. More information can be found at https://www.thetalentboard.org .

