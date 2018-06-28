Cielo Concessions Hires Catherine Ortiz

CHICAGO, June 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Martin Cabrera Jr., Managing Member of Cielo Concessions, LLC announced a key addition to the company. Cielo hired Catherine Ortiz as its Regional Operations Manager to assist with the day-to-day operations of its airport facilities. Ms. Ortiz will be based in Chicago and will travel to Cielo's other airport locations as part of her role. Her concessions experience dates back to 2007 in over 15 locations across the U.S.

"The addition of Catherine Ortiz gives us a significant opportunity to expand our presence in the U.S. In addition to her management responsibilities, she is tasked with hiring highly skilled and experienced professionals with deep concession's knowledge," said Martin Cabrera, Cielo's founder.

Prior to joining Cielo Concessions, Ms. Ortiz worked as an Area Manager for a Chicago based franchise owner/operator covering 16 Chicago franchises. Ms. Ortiz was also Regional Director of Operations for Illinois based The Grove, Inc. where she managed operations in seven U.S. airport locations. Ms. Ortiz prides herself on her operations excellence, consistently insuring operational standards are followed, by developing and executing plans for managing multiple concession locations.

"I had heard of Martin Cabrera and of his firm's reputation. After speaking with him and his team, I quickly realized what a tremendous opportunity this was and now I look forward to working with the entire group. I plan on utilizing my years of experience to help Martin build on what already is a very strong platform," Ortiz said.

"Cielo Concessions will continue to proactively grow our team with experienced professionals like Ms. Ortiz; all part of our plan to always better serve our clients across the United States," added Robert Aguilar, Managing Member.

Founded in 2015, Cielo Concessions strives to fulfill the traveling consumers' demand for quality concessions in U.S. airports. Typically, the airport authorities are the largest revenue generators for municipalities, and Cielo seeks to optimize the revenue streams for airport authorities of those respective cities and states. Our team's expertise in food services and financing airport facilities create a synergetic platform for airport concessions.

Contact

Robert Aguilar, Managing Member

Cielo Concessions, LLC

(312) 931-6698

raguilar@cieloconcessions.com

www.cieloconcessions.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cielo-concessions-hires-catherine-ortiz-300673544.html

SOURCE Cielo Concessions, LLC

Related Links

http://www.cieloconcessions.com

