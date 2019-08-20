Cielo Global Holdings Announces Chris Pruitt as Chief Financial Officer

LUBBOCK, Texas, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chris Pruitt joins Cielo Global Holdings (CGH) as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) overseeing the financials and managing the accounting, reporting and planning for CGH and its subsidiary divisions. Pruitt has over 20 years of experience in accounting and finance in the private sector as well as in publicly-held companies and accounting firms. His career experience includes treasury management, financial statement preparation, CFO/controllership, audit, income tax, human resource/personnel management, contract management, property management, forecasting, institutional financing, and business administration. He has served in multiple industries including retail, construction (industrial and commercial), oil and gas, farm and ranch, automotive, real estate, and restaurant. Pruitt has a Bachelor of Business Administration with a major in accounting from Texas Tech University and is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA). He most recently served as CFO for a civil construction company out of New Mexico.

"We are thrilled to bring someone with Chris' corporate experience to the CGH team," says BJ Carter, CEO of Cielo Global Holdings. "His background in managing financials at this level in business is outstanding and we look forward to a fruitful future."

"I am delighted to join this new team in the technology industry," says Pruitt. "Cielo's growth model is exciting and I am happy to be a part of it."

About Cielo Global Holdings

Cielo Global Holdings specializes in managing and investing in disruptive technology companies specializing in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), Machine Learning (ML), and Financial Technology (FinTech). The company's U.S. operations are headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. Our brands include CieloIT, CieloPay, CieloAlliance, and CieloGov.

Contact: Briana Vela

Marketing Director bvela@cgholdings.com (806) 410-1304 ext. 134 4747 S. Loop 289, Suite 210 Lubbock, TX 79424

SOURCE Cielo Global Holdings

Related Links

http://www.cgholdings.com

