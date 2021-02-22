Cielo Global Holdings Announces CieloGov Military Advisory Board

With the addition of the MAB members, the CieloGov team has a total of 350+ years of combined experience in the U.S. military, Department of Defense, Department of State, and the National Security Council. LTG John Sylvester, USA (Ret) will serve as the board chair along with the following members: Ambassador Douglas Lute, LTG, USA (Ret); Lt. Gen. Thomas Waskow, USAF (Ret); Lt. Gen. Richard Mills, USMC (Ret); and RADM Samuel Perez, Jr., USN (Ret).

BJ Carter, a U.S. Army Veteran, CEO of CieloGov and Chairman of Cielo Global Holdings, stated, "Our team is extremely honored to be able to bring together these highly regarded, retired military leaders as members of our advisory board. Their expertise and depth of knowledge will be invaluable in guiding and advising our CieloGov division. We deeply appreciate their service to our country and their willingness to collaborate with us on how we can better serve our government entities."

CieloGov is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) organization specializing in technology that integrates secure solutions addressing business operations and mission-critical demands. For more information and the full biographies of advisory board members, please visit our website at https://cgholdings.com/cielogov/military-advisory-board/.

About CieloGov

CieloGov provides a full range of services designed to help government clients meet their mission-critical requirements in the most secure, efficient and cost-effective manner. The CieloGov team has experience with a wide variety of program management disciplines and key capabilities include low voltage infrastructure, cyber security, cloud integration, IoT integration, IT services, and software development. www.cielogov.com

