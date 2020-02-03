Cielo Global Holdings Announces Financial Partnership between CieloAlliance and Barrington Consulting

"Partnering with Andrew and the team at Barrington Consulting was a very easy decision. We have a similar value system and our plans for growth are quite complementary. We are very excited about the partnership." said BJ Carter, Founder and CEO, Cielo Global Holdings.

"Barrington is extremely excited to become a member of CieloAlliance and is looking forward to the great opportunities ahead," said Andrew Creaser, Managing Partner, Barrington Consulting. "This is a chance for our teams to work together on exciting projects and it seemed to be a natural next step regarding Barrington's geographical expansion."

The partnership with Barrington will enable CieloAlliance to leverage skilled and experienced consultants in systems innovation and business transformation growth strategies across various industries, says Stash. "The company cultures align nicely with a focus on customer value and quality results."

About CieloAlliance

CieloAlliance excels in creating business value through the creation of innovative technology solutions. Through the CGH family of companies, CieloAlliance offers technology services that enable clients to build a competitive edge, improve revenue growth, enhance market share, increase operational efficiency, reduce costs, and improve the customer experience. www.cieloalliance.com

About Barrington Consulting

Since 2004, Barrington Consulting has provided customized, cross-industry, business and IT consulting services. Their team of experienced professionals is committed to helping companies successfully navigate through periods of growth, change, and transition. Headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada, this transformational service firm produces top tier projects to their diverse portfolio of clients by staying true to their value proposition of remaining flexible and adaptive in their approach. www.barringtongrp.ca

Contact: Briana Vela

Marketing Director

bvela@cgholdings.com

SOURCE Cielo Global Holdings

