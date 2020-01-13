Cielo Global Holdings Announces Michelle Stash as CieloAlliance President

LUBBOCK, Texas, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cielo Global Holdings (CGH) has named Michelle Stash as the President of CieloAlliance, a CGH portfolio company. Stash is a senior leader with comprehensive knowledge and experience in public and private sectors across retail, manufacturing, technology, and service industries. She is results-driven with experience in leading end-to-end process reviews, planning and executing strategic initiatives to increase productivity, decrease expenses, streamline processes and develop teams for optimal performance. She applies science and creativity around project management to create business transformation. Michelle studied Liberal Arts at Bowling Green State University and is PMI certified in Project Management. She has also served in the United States Navy as an Intelligence Specialist. Her community service includes involvement with the American Red Cross as a Board Member for the Portland, ME, Chapter and serving as a PMO Governance Team Member rolling out Project Governance nationally across the Red Cross organization.

"Michelle is an amazingly talented leader and has an entrepreneurial mindset that will take CieloAlliance to the next level," said BJ Carter, CEO, Cielo Global Holdings. "We are excited to have her as part of our Executive Leadership Team."

"I am delighted to join the CGH team and look forward to leading CieloAlliance," Stash said. "There is untapped potential here and I look forward to developing and growing this team and being a part of creating something exceptional."

About CieloAlliance

CieloAlliance excels in creating business value through the creation of innovative technology solutions. Through our family of companies, we offer technology services that enable our clients to build a competitive edge, improve revenue growth, enhance market share, increase operational efficiency, reduce costs and improve the customer experience. We deliver exceptional and dependable engagements with a precise delivery plan, every time. www.cieloalliance.com.

About Cielo Global Holdings

Cielo Global Holdings (CGH) specializes in managing and investing in disruptive technology companies delivering solutions through our CGH portfolio companies - CieloIT, CieloPay, CieloGov, and CieloAlliance. www.cgholdings.com

Contact: Briana Vela

Marketing Director

bvela@cgholdings.com

(806) 410-1304 ext. 134

4747 S. Loop 289, Suite 210

Lubbock, TX 79424

SOURCE Cielo Global Holdings

