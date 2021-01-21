Cielo Global Holdings Announces Ronald Misage as New Head of Human Resources

LUBBOCK, Texas, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cielo Global Holdings (CGH) has announced a new Global Head of Human Resources. Ronald Misage joins the executive leadership team to lead the human resources department and cultivate a positive and welcoming culture within the company. Ron has over 25 years of global, diversified experience in leading HR and Operations for Retail, Technology, and Healthcare companies in both private and public sectors. He has demonstrated success in improving business processes by analyzing complex situations and maximizing the use of IT, organizational leadership, and innovative ideas in a non-siloed environment. Ron studied Political Science at Texas State University and is a Senior Certified Professional by the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM-SCP). His most current community service includes involvement with various organizations such as Black Girls Movement (BGM) based in Chicago, IL.

"Ron brings a level of leadership to the Cielo Global Holdings portfolio of companies that will help align business processes and improve overall operations. His diverse background in leading HR departments will greatly benefit our company culture," says BJ Carter, CEO of Cielo Global Holdings.

"I am thrilled and extremely grateful for the chance to work for an organization like Cielo Global Holdings. I have been lucky throughout my career to have worked with great companies, but I am blessed to have this opportunity that checks every box that matters to me. An inspiring CEO and leadership team, great talent throughout the company, and a strong robust forecast for growth. I am excited about this journey with CGH!" said Misage.

About Cielo Global Holdings

Cielo Global Holdings optimizes technology-driven business functions to better serve their client partners. From individual services to full-scope outsourcing, Cielo's 30-years of experience take care of your human, technology, and business needs. We make integrating technology simple with our portfolio of companies - CieloIT, CieloPay, CieloAlliance, and CieloGov.

