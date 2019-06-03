Cielo Global Holdings Announces Sallie Rodriguez as Director of Talent & Culture

LUBBOCK, Texas, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cielo Global Holdings (CGH) has announced a new Director of Talent and Culture. Sallie Rodriguez joins the executive leadership team to head up the human resources department and cultivate a positive and welcoming culture within the company. Sallie is a solution-driven and action-oriented leader with experience across multiple industries. Her solid foundation in human resources and talent management coupled with her business background allows a unique approach to positively affect culture, develop strategy and align initiatives with organizational culture and goals. Sallie earned her Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from Texas State University and is a certified Professional in Human Resources (PHR) and a Society for Human Resource Management Certified Professional (SHRM-CP). She began her career as an accountant and gradually moved into operations and then human resources.

"We are thrilled to add Sallie to our Executive Leadership Team. Her experience in talent management and strategic approach to maintaining a positive employee environment will be vital in growing our company culture at CGH and recruiting top-notch team members," says BJ Carter, CEO of Cielo Global Holdings.

"I am thrilled to be part of Cielo. It's exciting to join a dynamic organization on such a growth trajectory. I look forward to being a part of growing Cielo's talent, and in turn the organization," says Rodriguez.

About Cielo Global Holdings

Cielo Global Holdings specializes in managing and investing in disruptive technology companies specializing in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), Machine Learning (ML), and Financial Technology (FinTech). The company's U.S. operations are headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. Our brands include CieloIT, CieloPay, CieloDesk, CieloAlliance, and CieloGov.

Contact: Briana Vela

Marketing Director

bvela@cgholdings.com

(806) 410-1304 ext. 134

4747 S. Loop 289, Suite 210

Lubbock, TX 79424

SOURCE Cielo Global Holdings

Related Links

http://www.cieloit.com

