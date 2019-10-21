Cielo Introduces New "Recruiting Tech Navigator" To Help Explore the Recruiting Technology Marketplace

BROOKFIELD, Wis., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cielo , the world's leading strategic Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) partner, today announced a new online tool, called the "Recruiting Tech Navigator." This site provides talent acquisition (TA) professionals with an interactive database that easily navigates, categorizes and identifies hundreds of technology solutions on the global market.

The recruiting technology marketplace is scaling rapidly as new companies and products enter the space, driving more than $5 billion in projected investments in 2019. While these technology solutions can help TA professionals automate, streamline and leverage artificial intelligence in their hiring processes, the dizzying array of capabilities and vendors can make it difficult for these leaders to understand and choose the right solution that will address their needs.

Cielo's Recruiting Tech Navigator allows TA leaders to evaluate solutions across the six steps of the hiring process: talent planning, candidate generation, assessment and matching, selection and offer, onboarding and engagement, and reporting and analytics. Given that TA teams average 17 different recruiting technology solutions in a given hiring process, this site also includes expert recommendations of which solutions are most appropriate for which needs based on Cielo's experience managing hundreds of TA technology platforms worldwide.

"HR technology is a breakout industry that is attracting new investors and entrepreneurs to solve crucial problems for TA teams. It will continue to grow in complexity with new entrants, consolidation and increasingly complex solutions in the following years," said Adam Godson, Chief Technology & Innovation Officer at Cielo. "We felt it was important to help TA professionals make the best decisions when it comes to choosing HR technology by providing a unique resource that filters vendor options and allows TA teams to view technology solutions based on their recruiting pain points."

Cielo understands that even with the help of an organized resource of HR tech vendors and solutions, TA professionals still can feel overwhelmed. As such, Cielo provides Recruitment Technology Advisory services to help leaders understand which technology ecosystems are right for them based on needs. Cielo also supports technology implementations, change management and ongoing optimizations to ensure companies get the most out of their investment.

Click here to visit Cielo's Recruiting Tech Navigator.

About Cielo

Cielo is the world's leading strategic Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) partner and industry innovator delivering RPO, Total Talent Acquisition, consulting, and executive search services in 95+ countries. We design comprehensive, people-centered solutions and leverage Cielo TalentCloud – our award-winning technology suite featuring CRM, AI, automation, and analytics capabilities – to help our clients find, attract and hire the specific talent to move their businesses forward. To learn more, visit cielotalent.com.

CONTACT:

Katie Butler

Walker Sands, for Cielo

katie.butler@walkersands.com

312-561-2487

SOURCE Cielo

Related Links

https://www.cielotalent.com

