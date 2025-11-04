Cielo is No. 1 healthcare RPO provider on HRO Today's RPO Baker's Dozen

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global talent acquisition partner Cielo has been named the No. 1 healthcare RPO provider in the world on HRO Today's 2025 RPO Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings for the 12th consecutive year. The ranking is proof of Cielo's innovative services and commitment to client success. Cielo has also been named the No. 1 RPO partner in the world.

"In healthcare, talent directly impacts patient care and community well-being," says Marissa Geist, Cielo's CEO. "Our healthcare partnerships are built on understanding the unique challenges these organizations face — from competing for clinical talent in a tight market to maximizing limited budgets. We're proud to guide our clients through today's challenges while preparing them for tomorrow's opportunities through our combination of unmatched expertise, people-first mindset, and innovative technology."

Cielo's comprehensive solutions are tailored for the healthcare industry, supporting the attraction and engagement of clinical and non-clinical talent. With services such as Recruitment Process Outsourcing, Physician Search, and Employer Branding & Talent Marketing, Cielo is helping healthcare organizations attract both emerging and highly experienced talent to improve and expand patient care.

This latest recognition reinforces Cielo's reputation as the most awarded talent acquisition partner. 2025 awards include:

A Leader on Everest Group's RPO PEAK Matrix ®

A Leader in NelsonHall's NEAT RPO vendor evaluation

Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces® by Newsweek

USA TODAY Top Workplaces

Cielo continues to redefine what talent acquisition success looks like, expanding its capabilities to support clients in powering the workforce of the future.

About the rankings

HRO Today's Baker's Dozen rankings are based solely on customer feedback collected through annual online surveys. Rankings are determined by analyzing three subcategories: service breadth, deal sizes, and quality. Using a weighted algorithm, we calculate scores for each subcategory and an overall score, which determines the final rankings. While not the only valid rating system, we stand by its statistical validity.

About Cielo

Cielo is the world's leading Talent Acquisition Partner. We deliver a better talent experience for everyone through Talent Acquisition, Search, Consulting, and Digital Accelerators™. With our fresh approach – we design and build comprehensive, proven solutions inspired by technology to find and keep the unique talent that elevates our clients above the competition. To learn more, visit cielotalent.com.

Media contact

Annamarie Andrews

[email protected]

SOURCE Cielo