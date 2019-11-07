CieloIT Recognized on 2019 CRN Next-Gen 250 List

LUBBOCK, Texas, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , has named CieloIT to its 2019 Next-Gen 250 list. The annual list recognizes standout IT solution providers that embrace emerging technologies to adapt to an evolving marketplace. Next-Gen 250 honorees have transformed their businesses by providing business analytics, cloud computing, mobility, unified communications, virtualization, or other leading-edge technologies before they became mainstream. In doing so, these honorees consistently meet their customers' ever-changing IT needs and drive adoption of transformational technologies across the IT channel.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as a 2019 CRN Next-Gen 250 honoree. CieloIT has always been a trailblazer in Managed Services using a SaaS and ITIL-based approach and we are committed to continue providing innovative cloud solutions for our client partners," said BJ Carter, Chief Executive Officer of Cielo Global Holdings.

CieloIT is revolutionizing how multi-unit franchise owners address everyday operational, facilities management and technology issues through its award-winning managed services program, CieloCare. Supported and powered by its ITSM service desk platform, agents are equipped with leading technologies (powerful analytics, ticketing triage, AI and IoT integration) that help provide unlimited remote and on-site operations and technical support by its trained, multilingual team members 24/7/365.

"CRN's 2019 Next-Gen 250 list includes elite solution providers who stay nimble and evolve within the ever-transforming IT landscape," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "These innovative companies continuously deliver cutting edge solutions that empower their customers to be successful. Congratulations to each team on this year's list for their positive impact on the IT channel."

For a complete list of 2019 Next-Gen 250 honorees, visit www.crn.com/nextgen250 .

About CieloIT

CieloIT is a portfolio company of Cielo Global Holdings and specializes in providing turn-key project management, implementation and support services for their clients' IT, AV, communications, network security, and structured cabling needs via a world-class SaaS and MSP methodology.

Contact: Briana Vela

Marketing Director

bvela@cgholdings.com

(806) 410-1304 ext. 134

4747 S. Loop 289, Suite 210

Lubbock, TX 79424

SOURCE CieloIT

Related Links

http://www.cgholdings.com

http://www.cieloit.com

