With a growth rate of 130% and as the only independent, minority-owned, and culturally focused agency on the list; CIEN+ Health's unique Cultural Intelligence® capabilities and thought-leadership continue to shape the future of healthcare.

DALLAS, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CIEN+ announces it has been recognized by Medical Marketing and Media (MM+M) in their 2023 Top 100 Healthcare Marketing Agencies in North America. Inclusion on the MM+M Agency 100 list confirms CIEN+'s leadership providing innovative research technologies and creative solutions for pharmaceutical and healthcare companies that want to accelerate their impact and commercial growth by tapping into the power of diverse market segments.

CIEN+ Recognized by MM+M as Top 100 Healthcare Marketing Agency in North America

CIEN+ stands out as the only agency on the list that is independent, 100% Hispanic-owned, and founded and certified by the NMSDC Corporate Plus® and WBENC. The agency is also #1 as the fastest-growing healthcare agency on the list based on a reported percentage change of 130%.

"For over a decade and following our former corporate careers as pharma executives, we have been activating the power and science of data and culture to reimagine how marketing and patient engagement ought to evolve in a diverse and fast-changing world," says Lili Gil Valletta, Co-Founder, and Chief Executive Officer of Culture+ Group, a family of Cultural Intelligence® companies including CIEN+. "We believe strongly that inclusive marketing is beyond an altruistic mission or CSR effort, but a critical driver for societal impact, health equity, and accelerated business growth."

CIEN+'s significant healthcare revenue growth comes from increased demand for the firm's integrated Cultural Intelligence® solutions covering A.I. powered insights, business strategy, inclusive marketing and media, and the activation of an extensive network for community engagement.

"We are blessed to have a strong team of thought leaders and experts that share a common passion and life purpose to drive health equity and wellness for all," says Enrique Arbelaez, Co-Founder of Culture+ Group. "This recognition is a testament not just to them but to the purpose-driven nature of our amazing clients, who dare to do what is right by ensuring diverse communities are intentionally embraced as part of our inclusive marketing plans and budgets. They recognize that it's not only the right thing to do for all patients but also a critical strategy to achieve inclusive growth…as we like to say, it's impossible to achieve 100% of your potential by ignoring 40% of your potential customers and patients."

About CIEN+

CIEN+ is an integrated Cultural Intelligence® marketing and consultancy firm specialized in inclusive market research, business strategy and marketing solutions for companies that want to tap into the full power of diverse consumer markets. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas and with satellite offices across the U.S. and Latin America, the firm was founded in 2010 by two corporate executives turned entrepreneurs, Lili Gil Valletta and Enrique Arbelaez, who created the company they wish to hire, intersecting the power of data and culture for brands to drive societal impact and business growth.

The company is a certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), NMSDC Corporate Plus ®, Woman-owned Business Enterprise (WBE) and Historically Underutilized Businesses (HUB), and has been recognized by the Inc. 5000 as one of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies, Top Agency 100 by MM+M and PRWeek Most Influential in Healthcare, among others. CIEN+ is part of the Culture+ Group family of companies, a one-of-its-kind independent and minority-owned ecosystem of companies 100% designed to unlock the power of Cultural Intelligence® in business. For more information visit: www.cien.plus and www.cultureplusgroup.com.

