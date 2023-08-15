CIEN+ Secures Its Place On The Inc. 5000 List List Of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies For The Second Consecutive Year

After Three-Years Of Triple-Digit Growth And Global Expansion, Cien+, A Member Of The Culture+ Group Family Of Cultural Intelligence® Companies, Secures Position On Inc. 5000 List Of Fastest Growing Privately Owned Companies In America Ranking #174 In Advertising And Marketing And #2029 Across All Industries Nationwide.

DALLAS, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CIEN+, an inclusive marketing and research firm specializing in Cultural Intelligence®, proudly announces its second consecutive inclusion in the prestigious Inc. 5000 ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. This recognition, alongside CIEN+'s certified minority-owned and women-owned status, highlights not only the company's dedication to innovation but its commitment to inclusion as a driver for business growth.

The Inc. 5000 list offers a window into the thriving landscape of the economy's most vibrant segment: independent businesses. CIEN+ has not only secured a position within this elite group but has done so, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with some of the nation's most dynamic enterprises across all industries nationwide.

"Our journey extends beyond accolades – it's about challenging conventional thinking and elevating the role demographics shifts play as a competitive advantage for our clients," says Liliana Gil Valletta, Co-Founder, and Chief Executive Officer of Culture+ Group, parent company to CIEN+. "To us, inclusion is not a program; it is the mindset that inspired us into existence over a decade ago. Staying true to that purpose and mindset will continue to guide us as we grow in size and impact for years to come," concludes Gil Valletta.

The firm is a trusted partner to some of the world's most iconic Fortune 100 brands, who seek to better understand how to tap into the power of high-growth diverse market segments. The team's unique capabilities converging the power of data and culture in research, strategy consulting, training, and marketing, continue to set them apart as a sought-after partner to the C-suite and as thought-leaders in the industry.

"Building one of America's fastest-growing companies is a testament to the power of purpose and innovation in action," said Enrique Arbelaez, Co-Founder of Culture+ Group and CIEN+. "This recognition motivates us to stay true to our commitment to drive and influence inclusive business strategies while continuing to anticipate the needs and aspirations of our clients," concludes Arbelaez.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with satellite offices across the U.S. and Latin America, CIEN+ is part of the Culture+ Group, a newly created conglomerate of Cultural Intelligence® companies offering a portfolio of business solutions designed to anticipate market dynamics and empower clients with the tools and know-how to unlock the full creative and business potential. To learn more about CIEN+, visit www.cien.plus.

About CIEN+

CIEN+ is an integrated Cultural Intelligence® marketing and consultancy firm specialized in inclusive market research, business strategy and marketing solutions for companies that want to tap into the full power of diverse consumer markets. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas and with satellite offices across the U.S. and Latin America, the firm was founded in 2010 by two corporate executives turned entrepreneurs, Lili Gil Valletta and Enrique Arbelaez, who created the company they wish to hire, intersecting the power of data and culture for brands to drive societal impact and business growth.

The company is a certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), NMSDC Corporate Plus ®, Woman-owned Business Enterprise (WBE) and Historically Underutilized Businesses (HUB), and has been recognized by the Inc. 5000 as one of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies, Top Agency 100 by MM+M and PRWeek Most Influential in Healthcare, among others. For more information visit: www.cien.plus

