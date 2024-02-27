CIERTO Global achieves Clearview Certification for Leading Responsible Recruitment Practices

WASHINGTON, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stronger Together US is proud to recognize CIERTO Global for achieving Clearview certification. CIERTO has achieved 'Leading' status, the highest tier available under the certification program.

Clearview, administered by Stronger Together, is a responsible recruitment certification that enables certified labor providers and recruiters to demonstrate that they operate at the highest standards in their sourcing and supply of migrant workers. To achieve certification, an independent US-based audit body, licensed in the Clearview methodology, assessed CIERTO across a set of technical standards and control points developed by industry experts and mapped against leading international standards such as the IOM International Recruitment Integrity System (IRIS) code of conduct, ILO Fair Recruitment initiative, The Dhaka Principles and Employer Pays Principle, and the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights.

Farm labor contractors (FLCs) and recruiters, like CIERTO, provide essential services to U.S. fresh produce businesses facing labor shortages. FLCs step in to recruit and often manage, domestic farmworkers in the U.S. and migrant farmworkers through the H-2A visa program. However, poor recruitment practices by unscrupulous operators can leave workers vulnerable to debt bondage through the charging of illegal recruitment fees and other illegal working conditions.

"CIERTO is thrilled to be recognized by Clearview in our pursuit of the most fair and ethical recruitment standards internationally. Our holistic approach to transparent recruiting benefits workers as well as employers," states Joe Martinez, CEO CIERTO Global. "We strongly support Clearview certification becoming the industry standard to better protect all actors in the supply chain."

"In a landscape where the demand for responsible recruitment and fair labor practices is paramount, CIERTO's attainment of 'Leading' Clearview certification status is a testament to their commitment to the well-being and fair treatment of workers," explains Jantine Werdmuller von Elgg, Co-CEO, Stronger Together.

Increasingly, businesses must demonstrate a strong commitment to upholding human rights. Working with a Clearview certified organization puts supply chain partners ahead in fulfilling this demand for more transparency, compliance, and sustainability.

Clearview has been benchmarked independently against the Ethical Charter on Responsible Labor Practices and is an approved certification in the new Ethical Charter Implementation Program (ECIP) https://ethicalcharterprogram.org/.

In 2021, AgriLabor and AgSocio became the first FLCs to achieve Clearview certification.

Clearview is facilitated by Stronger Together, an impact-driven, non-profit organization providing businesses with practical training, resources, business services, and collaborative programs to create a world where all workers are recruited responsibly and have fair work free from exploitation. Stronger Together US was launched in 2019 following funding from the Walmart Foundation. https://responsiblerecruitmenttoolkit.org/clearview-us/, https://www.stronger2gether.org/us/.

CIERTO is a leading recruiting and consulting company, specializing in providing the most well trained and efficient H2A and H2B workers, while adhering to the highest ethical and transparent recruitment policies in the world. We customize recruiting solutions for each employer's specific requirements, from turnkey to consultation at any step along the way. https://www.ciertoglobal.org/.

