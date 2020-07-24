Cierto Tequila Honored With Two "Finalist" Awards And Rated 94, 93 And 92 Points At The 2020 Ultimate Beverage Challenge

Ultimate Beverage Challenge's primary goal is to create and establish a new and higher standard of evaluation for spirits that provides accurate, meaningful and useful results in recognizing and promoting the quality of alcohol products. Each product is evaluated blind by panels in multi-stage assessments to remove any inherent or individual bias.

About Elevated Spirits Company

Elevated Spirits Company is the producer of eight ultra-premium, all-natural, authentic luxury tequilas that are widely acknowledged by tequila connoisseurs as some the best tequilas ever made. The Elevated Spirits portfolio includes Cierto Private Collection Blanco, Reposado, Anejo and, Extra Anejo as well as Cierto Reserve Collection Blanco Reposado, Cierto Anejo, and Extra Anejo. These eight agave expressions have been handcrafted by Cierto's fourth and fifth generation master distillers and have won one hundred and forty eight international awards and medals at spirit competitions around the world. In its debut year, Cierto won more awards and medals than any other tequila in history.

About Cierto Tequila

Cierto Tequila is an authentic, 100% natural "true" tequila made exclusively from healthy, mature highland agave in Jalisco, Mexico. Due to its complexity, character, and incredibly smooth taste, tequila experts around the globe have recognized Cierto as the "World's Finest Tequila." In its debut year, Cierto won more awards and medals than any other tequila in history.

