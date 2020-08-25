Cierto Tequila Wins An Incredible Eight Awards At The Cigar & Spirits Magazine's 2020 World Spirits Competition
Aug 25, 2020, 09:00 ET
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Elevated Spirits Company is pleased to announce that Cierto Tequila was honored with an incredible eight (8) medals at the Cigar & Spirits Magazine's 2020 World Spirits Competition (CSMWSC). The CSMWSC honored Cierto with two Gold medals, four Silver medals, and two Bronze medals. In addition, Cierto Reserve Collection Anejo and Cierto Private Collection Extra Anejo scored 95 and 94 points respectively. All eight Cierto expressions earned a 91 or above point score - far surpassing all other tequila brands. With these eight new medals and awards, Cierto Tequila has won one hundred and eighty-seven (187) international medals and awards. Cierto Tequila is an authentic, 100% natural "true" tequila made exclusively from healthy, mature highland agave in Jalisco, Mexico. Due to its character, complexity, and incredibly smooth taste, tequila experts around the globe have called Cierto the "World's Finest Tequila."
About Cigar & Spirits Magazine's 2020 World Spirits Competition
Cigar & Spirits Magazine is a trusted spirits and luxury publication that focuses on spirit ratings from around the world. The tasting panel has over 100 years of combined tasting experience. Each product is blind tested on a 100-point scaling system and categorized by Double Gold, Gold, Silver, and Bronze.
About Elevated Spirits Company
Elevated Spirits Company is the producer of eight ultra-premium, all-natural, authentic luxury tequilas that are widely acknowledged by tequila connoisseurs as some the best tequilas ever made. The Elevated Spirits portfolio includes Cierto Private Collection Blanco, Reposado, Anejo and, Extra Anejo as well as Cierto Reserve Collection Blanco Reposado, Cierto Anejo, and Extra Anejo. These eight agave expressions have been handcrafted by Cierto's fourth and fifth generation master distillers and have won one hundred and eighty-seven (187) international medals and awards at spirit competitions around the world. In its debut year, Cierto won more medals and awards than any other tequila in history.
About Cierto Tequila
Learn more at ciertotequila.com
