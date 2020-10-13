Cierto Tequila Wins An Unparalleled Nine Awards At The 2020 Tequila & Mezcal Challenge
Oct 13, 2020, 08:00 ET
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Elevated Spirits Company is pleased to announce that Cierto Tequila was honored with an unparalleled nine (9) medals and awards at the 2020 Tequila & Mezcal Challenge (TMC). Cierto Tequila won more awards than any other tequila this year at the TMC. The Tequila and Mezcal Challenge honored Cierto with one Double Gold medal, four Gold medals, and three Silver medals, as well as named Cierto Tequila the "Hot Brand" of 2020 - far surpassing all other tequila brands. With these nine new medals and awards, Cierto Tequila has now won two hundred and eleven (211) international medals and awards. Cierto Tequila is an authentic, 100% natural "true" tequila made exclusively from healthy, mature highland agave in Jalisco, Mexico. Due to its character, complexity and incredibly smooth taste, tequila experts around the globe have called Cierto the "World's Finest Tequila."
About Tequila and Mezcal Challenge
This competition is the first double-blind, professionally judged spirits competition dedicated to defining excellence in more than 60 categories of Tequila, Mezcal and Agave spirits. The judges tasted approximately 50 different products.
About Elevated Spirits Company
Elevated Spirits Company is the producer of eight ultra-premium, all-natural, authentic luxury tequilas that are widely acknowledged by tequila connoisseurs as some of the best tequilas ever made. The Elevated Spirits portfolio includes Cierto Private Collection Blanco, Reposado, Anejo and, Extra Anejo as well as Cierto Reserve Collection Blanco Reposado, Cierto Anejo, and Extra Anejo. These eight agave expressions have been handcrafted by Cierto's fourth and fifth generation master distillers and have won two hundred and eleven (211) international medals and awards at spirit competitions around the world. In its debut year, Cierto won more medals and awards than any other tequila in history.
About Cierto Tequila
Cierto Tequila is an authentic, 100% natural "true" tequila made exclusively from healthy, mature highland agave in Jalisco, Mexico. Due to its complexity, character, and incredibly smooth taste, tequila experts around the globe have recognized Cierto as the "World's Finest Tequila." In its debut year, Cierto won more awards and medals than any other tequila in history.
Learn more at ciertotequila.com
SOURCE Cierto Spirits LLC