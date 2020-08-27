CIERTO TEQUILA WINS AN UNPARALLELED SEVEN AWARDS AT THE 2020 NEW YORK INTERNATIONAL SPIRITS COMPETITION.

What sets the New York International Spirits Competition apart from other international beverage competitions is their "trade only" blind judging panel. At the competition held in New York City, the retail store buyer, sommelier, hotelier, distributor, and importer are the judges. These judges know what the consumer want, as they receive daily consumer feedback.

About Elevated Spirits Company

Elevated Spirits Company is the producer of eight ultra-premium, all-natural, authentic luxury tequilas that are widely acknowledged by tequila connoisseurs as some the best tequilas ever made. The Elevated Spirits portfolio includes Cierto Private Collection Blanco, Reposado, Anejo and, Extra Anejo as well as Cierto Reserve Collection Blanco Reposado, Cierto Anejo, and Extra Anejo. These eight agave expressions have been handcrafted by Cierto's fourth and fifth generation master distillers and have won one hundred and ninety-four (194) international medals and awards at spirit competitions around the world. In its debut year, Cierto won more medals and awards than any other tequila in history.

About Cierto Tequila

Cierto Tequila is an authentic, 100% natural "true" tequila made exclusively from healthy, mature highland agave in Jalisco, Mexico. Due to its complexity, character, and incredibly smooth taste, tequila experts around the globe have recognized Cierto as the "World's Finest Tequila." In its debut year, Cierto won more awards and medals than any other tequila in history.

