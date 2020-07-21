Cierto Tequila Wins An Unparalleled Ten Awards At The 2020 Critics Challenge International Wine & Spirits Competition

The esteemed Critics Challenge International Wine & Spirits Competition is one of the oldest and most revered competitions in the United States. Founded by wine writers Dan Berger and Bob Foster and wine rep Dick Colangelo in 1982, the competition has been under the guidance of nationally syndicated wine columnist Robert Whitley for the past 17 years.

Elevated Spirits Company is the producer of eight ultra-premium, all-natural, authentic luxury tequilas that are widely acknowledged by tequila connoisseurs as some the best tequilas ever made. The Elevated Spirits portfolio includes Cierto Private Collection Blanco, Reposado, Anejo and, Extra Anejo as well as Cierto Reserve Collection Blanco Reposado, Cierto Anejo, and Extra Anejo. These eight agave expressions have been handcrafted by Cierto's fourth and fifth generation master distillers and have won one hundred and thirty eight international awards and medals at spirit competitions around the world. In its debut year, Cierto won more awards and medals than any other tequila in history.

Cierto Tequila is an authentic, 100% natural "true" tequila made exclusively from healthy, mature highland agave in Jalisco, Mexico.

