NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Elevated Spirits Company is pleased to announce that Cierto Tequila won nine (9) medals, including Best Reposado, one (1) Platinum medal and seven (7) Gold medals at the 2023 Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards (LVGSA) – by far the most of any spirits brand in the competition. With these new honors, Cierto has won eight hundred eleven (811) international accolades to date.

About Cierto Tequila and Elevated Spirits Company

Cierto Tequila Wins Best Reposado, Platinum and Seven Gold Medals at the 2023 Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards

The Elevated Spirits Company is the producer of Cierto Tequila – authentic, 100% natural, additive-free, luxury tequila made in Jalisco, Mexico. Cierto means "True," the perfect word to describe this remarkable award-winning family of tequilas – patiently crafted expressions of pure Highlands agave, harvested by fourth and fifth generation agaveros at peak maturity. The Elevated Spirits portfolio includes the Cierto Private Collection Blanco, Reposado, Añejo and Extra Añejo, as well as the Cierto Reserve Collection Blanco, Reposado, Añejo and Extra Añejo. Due to their character, complexity and luxuriously smooth taste, these eight agave expressions are widely acknowledged by tequila connoisseurs as "The World's Finest Tequila" and some of the best tequilas ever made. Cierto recently became the first tequila brand to surpass 800 international medals and awards, making it "The Most Awarded Tequila in History."

About Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards

The Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards were created to assess the appeal and potential of brands in the "Entertainment Capital of The World," where an ever-growing list of the world's finest chefs, mixologists, journalists and renowned beverage industry professionals comprise the prestigious (double-blind) judging panel.

