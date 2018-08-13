CIFF Shanghai 2018 will be displaying new products and choice brands at a show that will set the trend for home furnishings

- CIFF Shanghai will cover 400,000 square metres of space at the National Exhibition & Convention Center (Shanghai) in Hongqiao. The attendance of new high-end exhibitors will help identify the real design trends required by visitors deeply invested in quality, taste, and brand.

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CIFF Shanghai, from 10 to 13 September 2018 will host the industry leaders and cutting-edge enterprises, sounding the bugle on new product launches in the industry and starting a trend in home furnishings: more than 1200 exhibitors will showcase their new products, including many industry-leading brands such as Man Wah, Kuka, Zuoyou, Sleemon, Scihome, Ashley, HTL, Chateaud'Ax, Violino, Landbond, QM, Kinwai, Jongtay, Dious, Maratti, Merryfair, UE, Fuhe, Henglin, Homag, SCM, Biesse, Sikai, Yongwei, Global Views, VC Asia, Creative, Vivabella, Caopu, Higold and Evergaining.