CIFF Shanghai 2023 is Set to Welcome Global Attendees Back to the Exhibition This September

SHANGHAI, Aug. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 52nd China International Furniture Fair (Shanghai) ("CIFF Shanghai 2023") is set to take place from 5th to 8th September at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai. The event, spanning an impressive 340,000 square meters and featuring 1,500 exhibitors, is primed to welcome global attendees once again.

The spotlight of this year's event is the scrupulously curated Design Hall, covering a vast area of 60,000 square meters. It is aimed at setting a new standard for original home design in China and will proudly display new products from the world's leading design brands.

In addition to the Design Hall, the exhibition will also present three high-end soft furniture pavilions, including two sofa halls and a smart sleep ecological pavilion. These will occupy a total area of 90,000 square meters, bringing together leading domestic and international brands and offering visitors a glimpse into high-quality home living scenarios.

In conjunction with the main exhibition, CIFF Shanghai will concurrently host the CIFF WMF Machinery Exhibition, CIFF Commercial Office Space Exhibition, CIFF Trend Life Aesthetics Exhibition and CIFF Urban Outdoor Exhibition. These four sub-exhibitions cover the entire home furnishing industry chain, from upstream to downstream.

CIFF Shanghai 2023 is poised to be a significant event in the industry, anticipating the attendance of approximately 100,000 dealers and 50,000 designers. The exhibition will serve as a strategic platform for businesses to engage with partners nationwide and globally. It will emphasize attracting international buyers by offering exclusive services aimed at fostering business collaborations.

Since its inception in 1998, CIFF has consistently highlighted quality markets, integrating exhibitions and stores, and complementing top design brands with leading industry brands. Now it has evolved into a prominent furniture fair held biannually in Guangzhou and Shanghai.

This year, CIFF Shanghai is making a concerted effort to link global buyers and foster international cooperation. Through internationalization, globalization, and multi-channel promotion and invitation, the exhibition aims to attract professional buyers from all over the world, building an international economic and trade cooperation platform.

CIFF Shanghai 2023 stands as a symbol of resilience and resurgence, offering a platform for industry players to reconnect, share insights, and explore future opportunities. The exhibition warmly welcomes global buyers and looks forward to facilitating fruitful business cooperation.

For more information, please visit: www.ciff.furniture

SOURCE CIFF Shanghai 2023

