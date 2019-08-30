Cigar & Spirits Magazine Releases its September / October Issue Featuring Cover-Interview Michael Strahan

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lincoln B. Salazar, CEO and Publisher of Cigar & Spirits Magazine announced the release of the magazine's September / October issue featuring Michael Strahan as the celebrity cover interview.

"We are honored to have Mr. Strahan grace the cover and pages of our magazine," says Salazar. "He's a man who's quickly becoming one of the great media stars of our generation. Most importantly, he inhabits the very essence of our magazine as a true gentleman who possesses an appreciation of the premium lifestyle."

Current Issue, September / October 2019
Cigar & Spirits Magazine offers some of the finest lifestyle articles and photos in the cigar and spirits world today.

Some highlights from the September / October issue include:

  • 2019 NFL Preview With ESPN's Dianna Russini
  • The Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp Experience
  • Make Every Moment Count With Short Cuban Smokes
  • Fall Style Groove—Suiting Up for Cooler Weather
  • The Kentucky Bourbon Trail—A Bucket List Must for Bourbon Brand Fans
  • Cody Rhodes--Wrestling Scion Makes the Scene With American Rebel Cigars
  • Behind the Leaf—Jonathan Drew and Company Celebrate 20 Years of ACID Cigars
  • Perfecto Pairings to Expand Your Palate
  • Fall Cigar Buyer's Guide
  • Fall Spirits Buyer's Guide

The new issue of Cigar & Spirits Magazine hits newsstands on September 3rd.

You can visit the company's website for subscription information and past interviews and feature articles at cigarandspirits.com

About Cigar & Spirits Magazine
Cigar & Spirits Magazine is an award-winning publication. The magazine is a respected industry leader and the second largest distributed magazine in its category, ranking in the top 20% in luxury and lifestyle magazine sales. The publication features celebrity interviews, lifestyles, fashion, travel, and cuisine coverage. Cigar & Spirits Magazine is a top choice for ultimate lifestyle connoisseurs who enjoy learning about the history and developing trends in the world of entertainment, travel, fashion, cigars and spirits.
cigarandspirits.com

Contact:
Lisa Turnbull (949) 877-9953
lisa@cigarandspirits.com

SOURCE Cigar & Spirits Magazine

