Cigar Box Factory Esteli Moves to a Larger and More Modern Facility

MIAMI, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cigar Box Factory Estelí (CBFe), well known in the cigar market for making high quality cigar packaging and humidors, celebrates the opening of their new, larger, and modern factory. CBFe will continue to reside in the world capital of handmade premium cigars: Estelí (Nicaragua). The new 21,500 square foot facility is located at Km 156 1/2 Carretera Panamericana Norte within the Free-Trade zone.

The new location has the highest quality machinery that, along with: their know-how, highly qualiﬁed and expert staﬀ (over 100 workers), the use of novel and maximum quality materials, guarantee a greater productivity and eﬃciency. These factors together make Cigar Box Factory Estelí one of the leaders of their market.

CBFe boasts over 30 years in the tobacco industry, while specializing in cigar packaging for brands the world over, to include renowned brands such as Drew Estate, AJ Fernandez and Altadis U.S.A. After the great success of the ﬁrst factory, back in 2014, with its new location, Cigar Box Factory Estelí is now better positioned to serve its customers. Armed with an International gestation certiﬁcate ISO 9001, their new more modern facility improves working conditions, provides a better experience for visiting customers and will increase the factory's already heralded eﬃciency.

Cigar Box Factory Estelí's General Manager, Cesar Ramírez Saez stated: "We, at CBFe, welcome our current and future clients to the new and improved factory. We look forward to participate once again in the Puro Sabor Cigar Festival next January (2020) as well as hosting guided tours to our facility".

