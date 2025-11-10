CIGMAN Introduces CNVPRO Long-Range IR Night Vision Binoculars Powered by Sony AI Technology

With a 52MP sensor and military-grade optics, the CIGMAN CNVPRO delivers full-color night imaging and exceptional long-range clarity.

HONG KONG, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Night vision binoculars have become one of the fastest-growing categories for outdoor enthusiasts, from camping to hunting and wildlife observation. CIGMAN, with more than a decade of expertise in manufacturing precision instruments such as laser levels, laser measures, golf rangefinders, and night vision devices, is recognized worldwide for its product quality and reliability.

After two years of research and extensive testing of sensors and displays, CIGMAN officially launched the CNVPRO infrared digital night vision binoculars this October.

Performance highlights of the CIGMAN CNVPRO 4K night vision binoculars, featuring IP54-rated protection, a 5100 mAh battery with up to 18 hours of operation, a Sony Starvis 2 AI sensor, 4K 52 MP imaging, and a 3,280-ft long-range IR viewing capability.

The CIGMAN CNVPRO combines a Sony Starvis 2 1/1.8-inch sensor with an AI image processor and a military-grade F=0.8, f=25mm lens system. A seven-layer coated optical array and a 3W 850nm infrared spotlight provide clear imaging at distances up to 3280 feet.

The device supports three modes—day, dusk, and night—with image resolutions up to 52MP and clear video recording. A Samsung 3 inch TFT LCD screen offers 8 brightness levels, while 8x digital zoom and 2x optical magnification, along with 4-level IR adjustment, deliver a wide and comfortable field of view.

In civil twilight conditions, the CIGMAN CNVPRO can capture vivid full-color images without infrared. A 5,100mAh battery ensures up to 18 hours of operation in non-IR mode. Designed for both photography and video, it produces high-fidelity stills and detailed 4K recordings suitable for professional and recreational use.

Additional Features:

Built-in microphone and speaker for audio recording and playback

and playback Durable metallic body, winner of Red Dot, IDEA, American Good Design, and MUSE awards

IP54 dust and water resistance, operating from -20°C to 65°C

Release Date and Pricing

The CIGMAN CNVPRO 4K night vision binocular is now available at a retail price of USD 239. Customers can purchase through the official CIGMAN website or the CIGMAN Official Amazon Store.

For details on the CNVPRO and CIGMAN's award-winning night vision lineup, visit www.cigman.com. Subscribe now to get $5 off and enjoy an additional limited-time 8% discount.

About CIGMAN

CIGMAN specializes in high-precision instruments, including laser levels, laser measures, golf rangefinders, and night vision devices. With a focus on innovation and reliability, CIGMAN provides professionals and outdoor enthusiasts with advanced tools for diverse applications.

Stay Connected

For after-sales inquiries, please contact [email protected].

If your purchase was made on Amazon, reach us at [email protected].

For TikTok purchases, please email cigman_[email protected].

For business collaborations, contact [email protected] or [email protected].

Follow CIGMAN on social media for product news, launch announcements, and exclusive offers:

SOURCE CIGMAN