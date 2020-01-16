Cigna Adds Crozer-Keystone Health System to its Medicare Network in Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cigna and Delaware County, Pa.-based Crozer-Keystone Health System (Crozer-Keystone) have entered into an agreement that allows Cigna Medicare Advantage customers to access Crozer-Keystone's facilities effective immediately.

The agreement applies to the customers in all of Cigna's MA plans in Chester and Delaware counties in Pennsylvania, and New Castle County in Delaware.

Crozer-Keystone is the largest network of providers and practices in Delaware County, Pa. It is composed of four hospitals and hundreds of network physician and outpatient facilities, including Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Upland, Pa., Taylor Hospital in Ridley Park, Pa., Springfield Hospital in Springfield, Pa., and Delaware County Memorial Hospital in Drexel Hill, Pa. The health system also includes two surgery centers, an urgent care facility and a behavioral health campus.

The agreement provides health care professionals at Crozer-Keystone with greater resources and aligned-incentives to deliver quality patient care.

"Crozer-Keystone has an excellent reputation for providing its community with a full continuum of care," said Tom Kowalczyk, Medicare Advantage Market Manager for Cigna's Mid-Atlantic and Pennsylvania (MA-PA) region. "Cigna's partnership with Crozer-Keystone will expand the number of high-quality, cost-effective health care options available to our customers in this area."

Long known for its commitment to quality care and community health, Crozer-Keystone Health System's hospitals, physicians and outpatient facilities have received numerous regional and national honors, including the Foster G. McGaw Award for Excellence in Community Service; the VHA Leadership Award for Clinical Excellence; designation as Centers for Excellence in Cardiac and Bariatric Care by the National Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association; Platinum Performance Achievement Award from the American College of Cardiology; and many more. Crozer-Keystone Health System, headquartered in Springfield, Pa., is the largest employer and health care provider in Delaware County. Crozer-Keystone provides a full spectrum of wellness, prevention, acute care, rehabilitation and restorative care to the community. The health system includes four hospitals, several outpatient facilities, and a comprehensive physician network of primary-care and specialty practices. For more information about Crozer-Keystone Health System, visit www.crozerkeystone.org or call 1-800-CK-HEALTH (1-800-254-3258).

Cigna-HealthSpring is a Medicare Advantage health services company committed to helping our nation's Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries live healthier, more active lives through personalized, affordable and easy-to-use health care solutions.

