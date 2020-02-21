Cigna Advances Commitment To Improving Mental Health In America

"Understanding and solving the loneliness epidemic is both a health and a business imperative," said David M. Cordani, President and Chief Executive Officer, Cigna. "Our research shows that a collaborative approach is essential to addressing this epidemic. This is why we are joining forces with our clients, health care providers and community leaders to drive needed change. Conversations with thought leaders such as Dr. Murthy and Michael Phelps help meaningfully advance the dialogue that will put Americans on a healthier path."

Today, more than 46 million people are living with a mental illness1. Cigna released new findings from its 2020 Loneliness Index revealing that three in five adults (61 percent) reported they are lonely, representing a seven percentage-point increase from 2018. The study also found a close connection between loneliness and the workplace with lonely employees reporting they are less engaged, less productive and have lower retention rates.

"The most common illness I encounter as a medical professional is loneliness and it is incredibly consequential to individual health and life span," explained Dr. Vivek Murthy, 19th Surgeon General of the United States. "To solve the loneliness epidemic, we must rebuild human connections of common interests and concerns at home, in schools and in the workplace. This is the foundation for building a stronger and more healthy society."

"By opening up about my own struggles with anxiety and depression, I've learned that there are many others facing similar challenges," shared Michael Phelps, World Champion and Founder of the Michael Phelps Foundation. "Today, I'm on a mission to share my story, raise awareness of the importance of mental health and help people make authentic human connections."

Cigna is championing a "whole person" approach to care, redefining and broadening mental health services, expanding access to its comprehensive mental health network and making it faster and more convenient for customers to connect with their mental health provider whether in person, over the phone or virtually. To address mental health issues facing students and young people, including loneliness, depression, cyber-bullying and violence, Cigna has also committed $3 million to improve mental well-being in schools across the country.

The discussion, moderated by Business Insider's Health Care Correspondent, Lydia Ramsey, was part of Cigna's annual Client Forum, a conference that brings together the company's largest employer client partners to discuss the changing health care landscape, explore innovations in whole-person health and well-being and collectively drive efforts to transform health care.

The full 2020 Loneliness Index survey report, which evaluates loneliness by demographics, industry and geographies, along with an infographic and fact sheet can be accessed here: www.cigna.com/CombattingLoneliness.

ABOUT THE 2020 LONELINESS INDEX

The 2020 Loneliness Index surveyed more than 10,000 adults (age 18+) and is based on the UCLA Loneliness Scale, a 20-item questionnaire developed to assess self-reporter, subjective feelings of loneliness or social isolation. According to the scale, loneliness is measured by a score of 43 or higher. The survey was conducted in partnership Daniel Russell, Ph.D., currently with the Department of Human Development and Families Studies, University of Iowa and Founder of the UCLA Loneliness Index. The online survey was conducted in partnership with Ipsos. It included a 20-item questionnaire and has credibility index of ±1.1 percentage points.

Further analysis of Cigna's 2018 Loneliness Index was published in the peer-reviewed clinical publication, American Journal of Health Promotion and was just recently named an Editors' Pick for Paper of the Year by the journal.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation is a global health service company dedicated to improving the health, well-being and peace of mind of those we serve. Cigna delivers choice, predictability, affordability and access to quality care through integrated capabilities and connected, personalized solutions that advance whole person health. All products and services are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of Cigna Corporation, including Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company, Cigna Life Insurance Company of New York, Connecticut General Life Insurance Company, Express Scripts companies or their affiliates, and Life Insurance Company of North America.

Such products and services include an integrated suite of health services, such as medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, vision, supplemental benefits, and other related products including group life, accident and disability insurance. Cigna maintains sales capability in over 30 countries and jurisdictions, and has more than 170 million customer relationships throughout the world. To learn more about Cigna®, including links to follow us on Facebook or Twitter, visit www.cigna.com.

1 National Institute of Mental Health. (2019, February). Mental Illness. Retrieved from https://www.nimh.nih.gov/health/statistics/mental-illness.shtml

MEDIA CONTACT: Ellie Polack

860-902-4906

elinor.polack@cigna.com

SOURCE Cigna

Related Links

https://www.cigna.com/

