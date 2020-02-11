Cigna Announces Leadership Updates to Support Continued Growth in Health Services

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cigna today announced the creation of two new leadership positions within its Health Services business.

Dave Queller, appointed to the role of President, Express Scripts, will lead pharmacy benefit management (PBM) services with additional oversight of supply chain and drug procurement. Queller has led Express Scripts sales and account management organization since he joined Express Scripts in 2014. Before joining Express Scripts, he was senior vice president of National Accounts for Aetna.

Brian Seiz, PharmD, has been named President, Pharmacy, and will lead pharmacy operations, including Express Scripts Home Delivery pharmacy, Accredo specialty pharmacy services, and CuraScript SD. Seiz has held leadership roles at Express Scripts over the past 15 years, and became President of Accredo in 2017. Before joining Express Scripts in 2004, he was an assistant professor of Pharmacy Practice at St. Louis College of Pharmacy.

Queller and Seiz will continue to report to Tim Wentworth who continues to lead Cigna Health Services as president.

"Dave and Brian have both played an integral role in positioning Health Services as the partner of choice for health plans, employers, government, and other payers seeking the most value for their investments," said Tim Wentworth, President, Health Services. "In their new roles they will work together with our talented Health Services leadership team as we deliver more affordability, predictability and simplicity to those we serve."

About Express Scripts

Express Scripts is a health care opportunity company. Empowered by our legacy as an industry innovator, we dare to imagine — and deliver — a better health care system with greater choice, predictability, affordability and improved outcomes. From pharmacy and medical benefits management, to specialty pharmacy care and everything in between, we uncover opportunities to make health care better.

We stand alongside our clients and partners, collaborating to develop personalized solutions that make a meaningful difference in the lives of those we serve, whenever and wherever it's needed. We believe health care can do more.

We are Champions For Better.

Express Scripts, a Cigna company, unlocks new value in pharmacy, medical and beyond to further total health for all.

For more information, visit www.express-scripts.com/corporate or follow @ExpressScripts on Twitter.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation is a global health service company dedicated to improving the health, well-being and peace of mind of those we serve. Cigna delivers choice, predictability, affordability and access to quality care through integrated capabilities and connected, personalized solutions that advance whole person health. All products and services are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of Cigna Corporation, including Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company, Cigna Life Insurance Company of New York, Connecticut General Life Insurance Company, Express Scripts companies or their affiliates, and Life Insurance Company of North America. Such products and services include an integrated suite of health services, such as medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, vision, supplemental benefits, and other related products including group life, accident and disability insurance. Cigna maintains sales capability in over 30 countries and jurisdictions, and has more than 170 million customer relationships throughout the world. To learn more about Cigna®, including links to follow us on Facebook or Twitter, visit www.cigna.com .

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Jennifer Luddy

201.269.6402

jennifer_luddy@express-scripts.com

SOURCE Cigna

Related Links

https://www.cigna.com

