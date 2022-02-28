Cigna Announces Significant Increase to Share Repurchase Program and Capital Deployment

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global health service company Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) today announced a series of capital deployment priorities designed to enhance shareholder value and deliver long-term growth. Cigna expects to generate over $12 billion of deployable capital in 2022, including $5.4 billion in after-tax proceeds from the previously announced sale of its international life, accident, and supplemental benefits businesses in seven countries. These priorities build on the capital Cigna returned to shareholders in 2021, including $7.7 billion of share repurchase and $1.3 billion in dividends.

During Cigna's February Board of Directors meetings, directors approved an aggregate increase of $6 billion in incremental share repurchase authorization, bringing the company's total share repurchase authority to $10 billion. Year-to-date, Cigna has repurchased $1.2 billion of its shares. The company expects to deploy in excess of $7 billion for share repurchase this year with Cigna's equity trading at an attractive and compelling valuation, as the company is not currently contemplating large-scale mergers or acquisitions.

"Our plans for significant share repurchase coupled with our recently increased dividend, reinforces the confidence we have in our long-term growth plans and the underlying earnings power of Cigna's business portfolio. This reflects continued and effective capital deployment for shareholders," said David M. Cordani, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Cigna. "Cigna continues to successfully execute against our strategic growth plan and is committed to improved shareholder returns as we deliver health care that is affordable, predicable, and simple for our customers and clients around the world."

The company intends to continue making strategic investments in innovation through targeted bolt-on or tuck-in acquisitions, along with establishing positions in earlier-stage companies through Cigna Ventures, the company's venture capital arm. During the February Board Meeting, an additional $450 million was authorized for investment into Cigna Ventures, focusing on maximizing impact across three key areas: insights and analytics; digital health and experience; and care delivery and enablement.

"We see meaningful value in Cigna's equity, and will prioritize share repurchase in 2022 over large-scale mergers or acquisitions," said Brian Evanko, Chief Financial Officer, Cigna. "Beyond our expectation to allocate a significant portion of deployable capital for share repurchase this year, our strong capital position and cash flow continues to give us financial flexibility and optionality for strategic investments and targeted bolt-on acquisitions."

Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) is a global health service company dedicated to improving the health, well-being and peace of mind of those we serve. Cigna delivers choice, predictability, affordability and access to quality care through integrated capabilities and connected, personalized solutions that advance whole person health. All products and services are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of Cigna Corporation, including Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company, Connecticut General Life Insurance Company, Evernorth companies or their affiliates, and Express Scripts companies or their affiliates. Such products and services include an integrated suite of health services, such as medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, vision, supplemental benefits, and other related products.

Cigna maintains sales capability in over 30 countries and jurisdictions, and has over 185 million customer relationships throughout the world. To learn more about Cigna®, including links to follow us on Facebook or Twitter, visit www.cigna.com.

The timing and actual number of shares repurchased will depend on a variety of factors, including price, general business and market conditions, and alternate uses of capital. The share repurchase program may be effected through open market purchases or privately negotiated transactions in compliance with Rule 10b-18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including through Rule 10b5-1 trading plans. The program may be suspended or discontinued at any time.

