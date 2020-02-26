Cigna Appoints Kristen Lauria, Global Chief Marketing Officer

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cigna has named Kristen Lauria, Global Chief Marketing Officer, effective March 23. She will report to David M. Cordani, President and Chief Executive Officer and will serve as a member of the Enterprise Leadership Team.

Lauria will oversee the development and execution of Cigna's global marketing strategies, including marketing analytics and customer insights, brand and advertising, sponsorships, digital and social programming.

"Cigna is relentlessly focused on making health care more affordable, predictable and simple, for our customers, clients and partners," said Cordani. "We believe Kristen's strong track record of success at IBM, along with her passion for innovation, and creative application of insights and analytics, will help further drive our ability to transform health care and support our strategic growth objectives."

Kristen comes to Cigna from IBM, where she served in a series of business and marketing leadership roles over the past 17 years. Most recently, she was General Manager, IBM Watson Media and The Weather Company Solutions. Kristen also served as the Vice President, Strategy and Business Development for IBM Analytics Group, and as Chief Marketing Officer for IBM's Global Business Services, in addition to other key leadership roles. Prior to IBM, she held technical and corporate development roles at Xerox Corporation and Akamai Technologies. Kristen holds a Master of Business Administration degree from MIT Sloan School of Management, a Master's degree in Biomechanical Engineering from the University of Rochester, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering from the State University of New York at Buffalo.

