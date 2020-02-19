Cigna Corporation Announces Appearance at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global health service company Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) announced today that Matt Manders, President, Strategy and Solutions, will present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on March 11, 2020 in Miami, FL.

Cigna's presentation is expected to begin at approximately 8:00 a.m. EDT. Investors, analysts, and the general public are invited to listen to the presentation free over the Internet via webcast by visiting http://www.cigna.com and clicking on About Cigna, then Investor Relations, then the Investor Events link.

To listen to this presentation live on the Internet, visit https://www.cigna.com/ at least 15 minutes prior to the presentation (to download and install any necessary audio software).

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) is a global health service company dedicated to improving the health, well-being and peace of mind of those we serve. Cigna delivers choice, predictability, affordability and access to quality care through integrated capabilities and connected, personalized solutions that advance whole person health. All products and services are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of Cigna Corporation, including Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company, Cigna Life Insurance Company of New York, Connecticut General Life Insurance Company, Express Scripts companies or their affiliates, and Life Insurance Company of North America. Such products and services include an integrated suite of health services, such as medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, vision, supplemental benefits, and other related products including group life, accident and disability insurance.

Cigna maintains sales capability in over 30 countries and jurisdictions, and has more than 170 million customer relationships throughout the world. To learn more about Cigna®, including links to follow us on Facebook or Twitter, visit www.cigna.com/.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

Will McDowell

215-761-4198

william.mcdowell2@cigna.com

