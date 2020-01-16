Cigna Corporation's Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Details

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global health service company Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) will release its fourth quarter 2019 financial results on Thursday, February 6, 2020 and will host a conference call on the same day.

Fourth quarter 2019 financial results will be released no later than 6:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). Management will review these results on a conference call beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET that same morning. The call-in numbers for the conference call are as follows:

Live Call

(888) 324-7575 (Domestic)

(210) 234-0013 (International)

Passcode: 2062020

Replay

(800) 867-1930 (Domestic)

(203) 369-3371 (International)

It is strongly suggested you dial in to the conference call by 8:15 a.m. ET on February 6. A replay of the call will be available from 12:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 6 until 11:59 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Additionally, the conference call will be available on a live Internet webcast at www.cigna.com under the About Cigna, Investor Relations section. Please note that this feature will be in listen-only mode.

A copy of the company's news release and financial supplement will be available online at www.cigna.com under the About Cigna, Investor Relations section, no later than 6:30 a.m. ET on February 6.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation is a global health service company dedicated to improving the health, well-being and peace of mind of those we serve. Cigna delivers choice, predictability, affordability and access to quality care through integrated capabilities and connected, personalized solutions that advance whole person health. All products and services are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of Cigna Corporation, including Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company, Cigna Life Insurance Company of New York, Connecticut General Life Insurance Company, Express Scripts companies or their affiliates, and Life Insurance Company of North America. Such products and services include an integrated suite of health services, such as medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, vision, supplemental benefits, and other related products including group life, accident and disability insurance. Cigna maintains sales capability in over 30 countries and jurisdictions, and has more than 165 million customer relationships throughout the world. To learn more about Cigna®, including links to follow us on Facebook or Twitter, visit www.cigna.com.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT: Will McDowell

215-761-4198

william.mcdowell2@cigna.com



MEDIA CONTACT: Ellie Polack

860-902-4906

elinor.polack@cigna.com

SOURCE Cigna

Related Links

https://www.cigna.com

