Cigna Expands, Enhances ACA Marketplace Plans to Increase Access to Quality Care in More Communities

"Cigna remains intently focused on providing access to high-quality, cost-effective and stable health care coverage individuals and families need and deserve," said Matt Manders, president of Cigna's Government and Solutions segment. "We are meeting customers where they are and closing critical coverage gaps. We look forward to introducing new solutions and services on the individual exchanges in 2022 and beyond."

With this expansion, pending final regulatory approvals, Cigna will offer individual and family plans on the individual exchanges in 313 counties spanning 13 states including Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Utah and Virginia. These new markets have the potential to reach approximately 1.5 million additional customers.

Key features that Cigna IFP customers will enjoy include:

Easy access to affordable care : $0 virtual wellness screenings with board-certified MDLIVE doctors via video, a convenient alternative to an in-person annual exam.*

: virtual wellness screenings with board-certified MDLIVE doctors via video, a convenient alternative to an in-person annual exam.* Condition-specific coverage: Personalized guidance and $0 cost share on condition-specific benefits to address chronic conditions such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and diabetes.**

Personalized guidance and cost share on condition-specific benefits to address chronic conditions such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and diabetes.** Cost-effective medications: Affordable copays ranging from $0 - $3 for preferred generics and access to Cigna's Patient Assurance Program,*** which caps insulin costs at $25 per month for a 30-day supply.

Affordable copays ranging from - for preferred generics and access to Cigna's Patient Assurance Program,*** which caps insulin costs at per month for a 30-day supply. Additional benefits: Coverage for holistic services including acupuncture in select counties.

Cigna's 2022 plans will also include digital tools including additional services through MDLIVE, along with the myCigna® mobile app and Cigna One Guide®, which provide proactive and personalized support on questions regarding plans, ways to save money and identifying high quality care providers.

"Cigna's offerings are designed to support whole-person health and create superior outcomes throughout our customers' health care journeys," said Lisa Lough, president of Cigna's Individual and Family Plans business. "There is a societal need for affordable, predictable and simple health care, especially among individuals and families without access to employer coverage or government programs. Our IFP growth in 2022 will enable Cigna to help more individuals and families access the care they need."

Individuals and families interested in enrolling in a health plan on the national individual exchange may do so during the 2022 Open Enrollment Period (OEP) that begins Nov. 1, 2021. The Open Enrollment close date varies by state. Health plans purchased by Dec. 15, 2021 during OEP are effective Jan. 1, 2022.

For more details about Cigna health plans for individuals and families, click here.

* Cigna provides access to dedicated virtual care through a national telehealth provider, MDLIVE located on myCigna, as part of your health plan. Providers are solely responsible for any treatment provided to their patients. Video chat may not be available in all areas or with all providers. This service is separate from your health plan's network and may not be available in all areas. $0 virtual care benefit for minor acute medical care not available for all plans. HSA plans and non-minor acute medical care may apply a copay, coinsurance or deductible. Virtual care does not guarantee that a prescription will be written. Refer to plan documents for complete description of virtual care services and costs, including other telehealth/telemedicine benefits. For IL customers a primary care provider referral may be required for specialist virtual visits.

**Refer to plan documents for a complete description and list of equipment, supplies and tests that are covered at $0 through the condition specific plans.

***Discounts available with the Cigna Patient Assurance Program. $25 is the maximum out-of-pocket cost for a 30-day supply.

