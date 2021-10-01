Cigna Expands Medicare Advantage Plans for Third Consecutive Year, Making it Easier for Customers to Access Affordable, Predictable, Simple Health Care Options

Cigna has increased its geographic presence in MA by 80 percent since 2019. The company now offers plans in 477 counties across 26 states and the District of Columbia.

"Millions of Americans depend on Medicare for their physical and emotional well-being," said Aparna Abburi, President, Cigna Medicare. "Through geographic and product expansion, we're pleased to be able to provide these customers with the plan that best fits their personal health care needs, including their lifestyle, health and budget. We are committed to making customers' Medicare options easier to understand and access."

During the 2022 Medicare Annual Election Period (AEP) period, Cigna customers will be offered comprehensive and affordable plans with benefits, such as $0 copays for primary care, behavioral health, and physical therapy in a virtual setting. Similar to 2021, there will be at least one $0 premium MA plan available in every market. Most Cigna MA customers with a premium will pay the same or reduced premiums compared to last year.

Unique benefits designed specifically for seniors

Cigna is offering benefits to help meet the specific health needs of MA customers, including:

Social Connection Program: To help combat the loneliness epidemic among older adults, Cigna MA customers in some areas will have access to a partner who can help with instrumental activities of daily living, such as meal prep, transportation or chores, or just spend social time with the customer talking or watching a movie.

To help combat the loneliness epidemic among older adults, Cigna MA customers in some areas will have access to a partner who can help with instrumental activities of daily living, such as meal prep, transportation or chores, or just spend social time with the customer talking or watching a movie. Affordable Diabetes Care: Cigna is adding the Senior Savings Model to a number of its MA plans for 2022. The program caps the price of insulin at $35 per month for customers in those plans regardless of their coverage phase.

Cigna is adding the Senior Savings Model to a number of its MA plans for 2022. The program caps the price of insulin at per month for customers in those plans regardless of their coverage phase. Gift card to encourage preventive care: To help customers take better control of their health, Cigna MA plans offer an incentive for well visits, which is a gift card for customers who take advantage of a $0 copay annual wellness screening and physical examination, at an in-network doctor.

In addition to these benefits, Cigna will continue to offer meal delivery following a hospital discharge; transportation available in many plans to and from doctors' offices and pharmacies, including for vaccinations, such as the COVID-19 vaccine; and fitness benefits in most plans, including a home fitness kit and a fitness tracker.

In select Dual Special Needs Plans (DSNP), Cigna is offering customers a debit card they can use to pay for certain expenses. The card is replenished monthly and the maximum amount varies by plan. Select DSNP plans also offer $0 copays for all covered drugs to customers who qualify for any level of low-income subsidy.

A health care option for every health need and budget

Cigna is offering three stand-alone Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs) across the country for 2022 as it consolidates the former Express Scripts' individual PDP plans:

Cigna Secure Rx : Available to serve customers with a low-income subsidy in 49 states and the District of Columbia in 2022.

: Available to serve customers with a low-income subsidy in 49 states and the in 2022. Cigna Essential Rx : Offers good value with coverage that includes generic drug savings.

: Offers good value with coverage that includes generic drug savings. Cigna Extra Rx: Provides a high level of coverage and savings on select insulins with copays as low as $0 at a preferred pharmacy.

All plans have $0 copay options for select medications purchased through preferred home delivery.

Cigna also offers Medicare Supplement plans in 48 states and the District of Columbia. Medicare Supplement insurance helps pay for what Original Medicare doesn't cover, including copayments, coinsurance, and deductibles.

The AEP begins on October 15 and continues through December 7. Most plans purchased during AEP are effective January 1, 2022. For more details about Cigna's Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement and Prescription Drug plans, please visit www.CignaMedicare.com.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation is a global health service company dedicated to improving the health, well-being, and peace of mind of those we serve. Cigna delivers choice, predictability, affordability, and access to quality care through integrated capabilities and connected, personalized solutions that advance whole person health. All products and services are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of Cigna Corporation, including Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company, Connecticut General Life Insurance Company, Evernorth companies or their affiliates, and Express Scripts companies or their affiliates. Such products and services include an integrated suite of health services, such as medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, vision, supplemental benefits, and other related products.

Cigna maintains sales capability in over 30 countries and jurisdictions, and has more than 190 million customer relationships around the world. To learn more about Cigna®, including links to follow us on Facebook or Twitter, visit www.cigna.com

All Cigna products and services are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of Cigna Corporation. The Cigna name, logos, and other Cigna marks are owned by Cigna Intellectual Property, Inc. Cigna contracts with Medicare to offer Medicare Advantage HMO and PPO plans and Part D PDPs in select states, and with select State Medicaid programs. Enrollment in Cigna depends on contract renewal. © 2021 Cigna

Y0036_22_102487_M

Media Contact

Courtney Nogas

1 (860) 902-5531

[email protected]

SOURCE Cigna

Related Links

https://www.cigna.com

