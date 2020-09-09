Cigna Expands Offerings for Individuals - Increasing Access to Quality Care in More Communities Across the Country

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cigna Corp, a global health service company, is enhancing its offerings to customers who access health coverage through the Affordable Care Act (ACA) marketplace, frequently referred to as the individual exchange. Cigna's plans will include a number of features that increase access to quality health care – all while holding down out-of-pocket costs.

These offerings will be available in 80 new counties in 2021 representing a 27 percent growth in customer reach. This growth will enable Cigna to make health care more affordable, predictable and simple for more people across the country.

"Our first priority is to ensure that our customers have access to the care they need – especially in this unprecedented time," said Brian Evanko, president of Cigna's government business. "We have maintained a continuous and growing presence in the individual exchanges since their launch in 2014, and are excited by the opportunity to serve even more customers in 2021 and beyond."

In 2021, Cigna is offering individual and family plans on the individual exchanges for more than 300 counties spanning 10 states: Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Tennessee, Utah and Virginia.

Key features that Cigna customers will enjoy include:

$0 virtual care that now includes behavioral health providers* for most plans;

virtual care that now includes behavioral health providers* for most plans; A new diabetes care plan** available in most counties that includes $0 benefits for diabetes equipment and additional supplies; and

benefits for diabetes equipment and additional supplies; and Coverage for holistic services including acupuncture in select counties.

Enhancements added last year – such as the Patient Assurance Program*** to cap insulin costs at $25 per month for a 30-day supply of covered eligible insulin, and access to a customer loyalty program in most markets that rewards healthy lifestyle activities – are included as well.

Cigna's 2021 plans will also include smarter digital interactions to better connect customers to care and medications, including access to the myCigna mobile app and Cigna One Guide to help customers navigate the highest quality and cost-effective providers, best sites of care and health tools.

Cigna's real time benefit check program will increase financial predictability for customers. With this program, doctors can quickly and easily know the cost of treatment options during an appointment with a Cigna customer, which helps facilitate more informed and meaningful discussions among doctors and patients.

"Cigna remains deeply committed to providing affordable access to quality care – when and where our customers want to use their benefits – with offerings that encourage and support whole-person health," said Lisa Lough, president of Cigna's Individual and Family Plans business. "Our plans on the individual exchange are designed with an understanding of our customers' needs and preferences for their health care, delivered in a collaborative relationship with physician partners across the country – many of whom are in value-based care arrangements."

People interested in enrolling in a health plan on the individual exchange may do so during the 2021 Open Enrollment Period (OEP) that begins Nov. 1 and continues through Dec. 15. Health plans purchased during OEP are effective Jan. 1, 2021. People in Colorado may enroll in a plan on the state's health insurance marketplace, where open enrollment continues through Jan. 15, 2021.

For more details about Cigna health plans for individuals and families, click here.

*Cigna provides access to virtual care through national telehealth providers as part of your health plan. $0 telehealth benefit not available for all plans in CO. Some plans may apply a copay, coinsurance or deductible. Refer to plan documents for a complete description of virtual care services and costs, including other telehealth/telemedicine benefits.

**Refer to plan documents for a complete description and list of diabetes equipment and supplies that are covered at $0.

***Discounts available with the Cigna Patient Assurance Program. $25 is the maximum out-of-pocket cost for a 30-day supply.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation is a global health service company dedicated to improving the health, well-being and peace of mind of those we serve. Cigna delivers choice, predictability, affordability and access to quality care through integrated capabilities and connected, personalized solutions that advance whole person health. All products and services are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of Cigna Corporation, including Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company, Cigna Life Insurance Company of New York, Connecticut General Life Insurance Company, Express Scripts companies or their affiliates, and Life Insurance Company of North America. Such products and services include an integrated suite of health services, such as medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, vision, supplemental benefits, and other related products including group life, accident and disability insurance. Cigna maintains sales capability in over 30 countries and jurisdictions, and has more than 185 million customer relationships throughout the world. To learn more about Cigna®, including links to follow us on Facebook or Twitter, visit www.cigna.com.

