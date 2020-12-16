Cigna Foundation Furthers Efforts to Improve Health and Well-being of Children, Announces Availability of $5 Million in Grants

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cigna Foundation today announced the open call for applications for its Healthier Kids For Our Future® grant program, part of a five-year, $25 million global initiative focused on improving the health and well-being of children.

In 2021, the program will award an additional $5 million in grants to continue to support schools, nonprofits and community organizations focused on addressing food insecurity and the mental health and emotional well-being of children, with emphasis on loneliness, anxiety, depression and suicide prevention.

"Our studies show that children are among the most resilient in our communities, but this year has presented challenges and uncertainty on a much larger scale due to the pandemic and other factors," said Susan Stith, executive director, Cigna Foundation. "We know the best way to reach these families is by working with the schools and community organizations that serve them every day. We are so proud of the work we've accomplished with our nonprofit partners to date, and look forward to making an even greater impact in 2021."

Since its launch in 2019, Healthier Kids For Our Future® has awarded over $8 million in grants to nonprofit organizations working to reduce childhood hunger and improve mental health in our country's youth. This program furthers Cigna's commitment to addressing social determinants of health and eliminating barriers to care for all communities as part of its Building Equity and Equality Program.

Nonprofits are invited to apply for grants beginning Jan. 25. The grant cycle will close on Feb. 26, and grant award announcements are expected in spring 2021.

As it has since the program's inception, the Cigna Foundation is looking to partner with school systems and surrounding communities – including clinicians, and local and national nonprofits – to supplement existing programming for children to help close gaps both within and outside of the school environment.

Programming requirements should include:

Food insecurity, hunger or nutrition education programs.

Mental health programs with a focus on loneliness, anxiety, depression and suicide prevention.

Grants will be considered for school-based or non-school-based programming, and summertime programs. In some instances, multi-year requests will be considered.

To determine grant eligibility, start here. In addition, an information session for applicants will be held in mid-January. Details will be available on the website early next year.

