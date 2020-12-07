Cigna Global Health Benefits(R) Partners with InterNations to Offer a Scholastic Solution for Students, Chaperones and Faculty Participating in a Study Abroad Program

The new, flexible Cigna StudyWell™ offering makes it simple, predictable and affordable for populations studying abroad to access whole person health care.

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cigna Global Employer Health (CGEH) Americas, a division of global health service company Cigna, announced today that it is partnering with German-based InterNations, the leading independent network and resource for expatriates across 420 cities and with 4 million members worldwide.

To provide students and faculty with access to comprehensive health benefits wherever they are in the world, CGEH is associating with InterNations to be the group sponsor of Cigna StudyWell™ plans. Through this relationship, CGEH provides students, chaperones, and faculty members participating in study-abroad programs with services and solutions that help improve their health, well-being, and peace of mind. Benefits include medical coverage including telehealth access, mental health and substance abuse treatment, and prescription and maintenance drugs.

Student-centric, Whole Person Care

This collaboration responds to the need for flexible insurance cover for globally mobile students and scholastic-affiliated populations. "The Cigna StudyWell™ solution was specifically designed to meet demand among this population for adequate cover that is tailored to the unique needs of the primarily student population," said Ann Asbaty, CEO, Americas.

With two Cigna StudyWell™ plan options, one for students traveling outbound from the U.S. and another for students traveling inbound to the U.S. for their studies, the solutions are tailored to the unique needs of each population. With outbound students typically traveling for shorter periods of time, often only several weeks, the population typically requires unexpected illness and injury cover. Students coming to the U.S. to study typically remain in-country for longer periods of time and, as a result, require more comprehensive cover.

"Typically younger, student populations that are far away from their home countries may experience stresses and mental health issues for which coverage has been previously lacking," said Asbaty. "With Cigna StudyWell™, we provide this and the peace of mind that comes from knowing that whole person support and care is available." And Cigna StudyWell™ makes seeking care simple for students by providing access to 24/7 medical advice via its telehealth offering.

CGEH takes holistic mental and emotional care further by offering Cigna StudyWell™ covered members access to an in-the-moment support Service. Provided by Workplace Options (WPO), this new solution enables a student or faculty member covered under the Cigna StudyWell™ solution to speak with a clinician regarding a non-urgent matter (e.g., stress, anxiety, relationship conflict, or bereavement/loss) by telephone or chat function 24/7.

A Shared Commitment

"With a shared commitment to the well-being and successful adjustment of those we serve, the collaboration between InterNations and Cigna is a natural one," shared Philipp von Plato, Founder and Co-CEO at InterNations. "We're delighted to expand the support we provide to students, chaperones and faculty participating in a study abroad program with such a reputable, globally mobile-focused organization by our side," said Asbaty. CGHB Vice President Sales, Russ Hyde, added, "Our common values and complementary services make this a great fit, and we're excited about this endeavor."

Commenting on the relationship, Malte Zeeck, Founder and Co-CEO of InterNations said, "Reputable and robust globally mobile scholastic coverage remains a growing need. Together with Cigna, we are bringing to market a comprehensive and competitive offering that aligns with our values and mission of enhancing the health of the scholastic population traveling."

For more information on CGEH, visit cignaglobalhealth.com.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) is a global health service company dedicated to improving the health, well-being and peace of mind for those we serve. Cigna delivers choice, predictability, affordability and quality care through integrated capabilities and connected, personalized solutions that advance whole person health. All products and services are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of Cigna Corporation, including Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company, Connecticut General Life Insurance Company, Life Insurance Company of North America, Cigna Life Insurance Company of New York, Express Scripts companies or their affiliates. Such products and services include an integrated suite of health services, such as medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, vision, supplemental benefits, and other related products including group life, accident and disability insurance.

Cigna maintains sales capability in over 30 countries and jurisdictions, and has more than 160 million customer relationships throughout the world. To learn more about Cigna®, including links to follow us on Facebook or Twitter, visit www.cigna.com .

About InterNations

With more than 4 million members in 420 cities around the world, InterNations is the largest global community and a source of information for people who live and work abroad. InterNations offers global and local networking and socializing, both online and face to face. At around 6,000 events and activities per month, expatriates have the opportunity to meet other global minds. Online services include discussion forums and helpful articles with personal expat experiences, tips, and information about life abroad. Membership is by approval only to ensure we remain a community of trust. InterNations is part of the New Work SE, a group of brands that offer products and services for a better working life.

