Cigna Healthcare Commits $600,000 To Reduce Food Insecurity Among Seniors

54 community-based organizations receive funds to support the dietary needs of older adults

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cigna Healthcare, the health benefits division of The Cigna Group (NYSE: CI), is investing $600,000 in community-based organizations this fall to address food insecurity among older Americans. Collectively, the funds are expected to impact more than 1.4 million people in need.

"Food insecurity continues to be a major challenge for seniors in our country, and that can contribute to poor health outcomes among older populations due to them either not having enough to eat or not having sufficient access to healthy foods," said Dr. Jennifer Gutzmore, chief medical officer for Cigna Healthcare's Medicare business. "Through this investment, we aim to support older adults in maintaining balanced nutrition to support their well-being. We have a long history of supporting local nonprofits and are proud to partner with them to ensure that seniors can live with good health and vitality."

Fifty-four innovative programs spanning 12 states received critical financial support enabling them to reach thousands of seniors who face food insecurity. The organizations range from Salvation Army and United Way to local nonprofits that address food access issues as part of their overall programming and several local food banks. The sponsorships include support of programs and services such as food- and nutrition-based programs, food pantries, mobile food deliveries, and nutritional meal boxes.

According to Feeding America, almost 7 million seniors are food insecure and research shows that number could reach 9 million by the year 2050. Six in 10 Americans also have at least one chronic disease, many exacerbated by unhealthy diets.

Food insecurity is a barrier that impacts access to care and contributes to health inequities. Addressing food insecurity among seniors is important to Cigna Healthcare, which offers Medicare Advantage plans to hundreds of thousands of older adults across the country.

