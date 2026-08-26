Cigna Healthcare Connects Medical and Supplemental Benefits To Help People Better Manage Unexpected Health Costs

Industry-first connected benefits experience helps people access cash benefits when they need it most and gives employers more affordable coverage options

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cigna Healthcare®, the health benefits division of The Cigna Group (NYSE: CI), is introducing a new connected benefits experience that helps people pay for costs associated with unexpected or costly health events by bringing medical and supplemental health benefits together in a simpler, more personalized way.

Smart Coverage makes it easier for customers to access cash benefits tied to covered health events, such as an injury, illness or hospitalization. Industry-first benefit that employers can add to their high-deductible health plan offerings, giving employees greater financial confidence when unexpected, high-cost health events occur.

By linking medical and supplemental health benefits, the new solution reduces administrative complexity and helps customers identify and use their available benefits. It also makes it easier to access cash benefits tied to covered health events, such as an injury, illness or hospitalization.

Medical with Smart Coverage is an industry-first benefit that employers can add to their high-deductible health plan offerings, giving employees greater financial confidence when unexpected, high-cost health events occur. Eligible customers may receive up to $7,000 in supplemental cash benefits tied to covered health events, which can help cover medical expenses or everyday costs such as transportation, child care and other expenses that can arise while receiving care.

"People want the peace of mind that comes from knowing they're covered when an unexpected or costly health event occurs, especially as rising hospital and prescription drug costs, inflation and other financial pressures continue to strain household budgets," said Bryan Holgerson, President, Cigna Healthcare U.S. and Executive Vice President, Customer Health Outcomes, The Cigna Group. "That's why we're bringing medical and supplemental benefits closer together. By making it easier to access additional funds when they're needed most, we're helping people feel more financially confident while giving employers new ways to offer affordable, meaningful benefits."

Easier Access to Benefits Already Available

Today, many employees who are eligible for supplemental health benefits never submit claims because they are unaware of their coverage, find the process confusing, or are focused on their health and recovery. To help customers access their cash benefits more seamlessly, the new connected experience includes Simple File Sync Plus. Through the capability, qualifying medical claims are automatically matched to eligible supplemental benefits. This helps customers receive available cash payments with fewer administrative steps and identify benefits they may otherwise miss.

Research from Cigna Healthcare and Ipsos highlights why making benefits easier to access matters. Nearly 60% of Americans say they are not financially prepared for a health event, while 44% report spending $1,000 or more out of pocket following a diagnosis, injury or hospitalization. Yet fewer than one-third understand that supplemental benefits can be used for everyday expenses such as groceries, housing or child care.

"When someone experiences an unexpected or costly health event, the last thing they want to do is sort through benefits and paperwork," said Paul Virtell, President of Supplemental Health at Cigna Healthcare. "Many people have access to cash benefits that can help pay for medical or everyday expenses, but they may not know where to find them or how to use them. Smart Coverage helps connect people to that support more seamlessly, so they can focus on their health."

High-deductible health plans have become increasingly common in employer-sponsored coverage. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, half of workers with employer-sponsored medical coverage were offered a high-deductible health plan in 2024, up from 38% in 2015. Cigna Healthcare internal data also show that employees are more than two-and-a-half times more likely to enroll in a high-deductible health plan when supplemental health benefits are available.

Availability

Medical with Smart Coverage: Available Jan. 1, 2027, for Cigna Healthcare U.S. clients with 500 to 2,999 employees offering qualifying high-deductible health plans. Broader availability is planned for 2028.

Available Jan. 1, 2027, for Cigna Healthcare U.S. clients with 500 to 2,999 employees offering qualifying high-deductible health plans. Broader availability is planned for 2028. Simple File Sync Plus: Currently available to eligible clients, with broader expansion planned over time.

About Cigna Healthcare

Cigna Healthcare is a health benefits provider that advocates for better health through every stage of life. We guide our customers through the health care system, empowering them with the information and insight they need to make the best choices for improving their health and vitality. Products and services are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of The Cigna Group (NYSE: CI), including Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company, Connecticut General Life Insurance Company, Evernorth Health companies or their affiliates and Express Scripts companies or their affiliates. Such products and services include an integrated suite of health services, such as medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, vision, supplemental benefits, and others.

Learn more at www.cignahealthcare.com.

Media Contact:

Kelly Mathews

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SOURCE Cigna Healthcare