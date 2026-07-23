Cigna Healthcare Expands AI-Enabled Personalized Support to Help More Customers Access Care Earlier and Improve Affordability

New capabilities will help 20% more customers with complex or chronic health needs access personalized clinical support earlier, reducing medical costs by $200M over three years

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cigna Healthcare®, the health benefits division of The Cigna Group (NYSE: CI), is significantly expanding its personalized care management programs through AI-enabled capabilities and predictive analytics that help identify customers who would benefit from earlier support and connect them with clinicians. The expansion will support 20% more customers with emerging, complex or chronic health needs – including cancer, heart disease, kidney disease, high-risk pregnancy, and behavioral health conditions.

AI-enabled capacities identify opportunities for personalized outreach and support, while experienced clinicians provide the guidance, care coordination, and expertise needed to help customers navigate their health journey with confidence.

More than 1,250 Cigna Healthcare clinicians, including nurses and behavioral health specialists, guide customers as they navigate care, coordinate with multiple providers, and access additional resources. Through these new capabilities, clinicians will help customers address health needs earlier and manage conditions more effectively – reducing medical costs for engaged customers by $2,000 per year on average, resulting in an estimated $200 million in total savings over the next three years.

"As costs for hospital care, emergency services, and prescription drugs continue to rise, we are investing in tools and clinical programs that help customers avoid unnecessary hospitalizations, better manage chronic conditions, and reduce the likelihood of more serious and expensive health events later," said Bryan Holgerson, President, Cigna Healthcare U.S. and Executive Vice President, Customer Health Outcomes, The Cigna Group. "By combining predictive analytics, AI-enabled capabilities, and clinical expertise, we can identify health needs earlier and connect more customers with personalized support when it has the greatest impact."

Cigna Healthcare's care management programs have demonstrated meaningful results:

95% customer satisfaction among surveyed customers

among surveyed customers A 42% reduction in avoidable inpatient stays among customers who engage early with care management support

in avoidable inpatient stays among customers who engage early with care management support Earlier identification of likely breast, colorectal, and lung cancer diagnoses by approximately 55, 46, and 37 days, respectively

by approximately 55, 46, and 37 days, respectively 72% of customers achieving clinically meaningful improvement in depression symptoms when connected to high-quality behavioral health providers

"Health care can be difficult to navigate, especially when someone is facing a new diagnosis or complex condition. Our goal is to make it easier for customers to connect with an experienced Cigna Healthcare clinician who can help them understand their options and make the most of the support available through their health plan," said Dr. Stanley Crittenden, Chief Medical Officer, Cigna Healthcare. "With earlier guidance, we can help customers get the right care at the right time and avoid more serious and costly health complications."

How These Enhancements Improve Customer Experience

These AI-enabled capabilities help Cigna Healthcare identify opportunities to provide support earlier, personalize engagement, and connect more customers with experienced clinicians.

Earlier Identification of Support Opportunities: Advanced predictive models and AI-enabled insights help identify emerging health needs sooner, creating more opportunities to engage customers before a condition becomes more serious. More Personalized Engagement: Customers can connect with clinicians through the channels they prefer, including phone, text, email, and digital tools. These interactions create more opportunities to provide guidance, answer questions, and support healthier outcomes. Greater Access to Expert Clinical Support: AI-enabled capabilities help identify and prioritize engagement opportunities, allowing clinicians to focus more time on helping customers understand their options, coordinate care, and access resources.

This work advances the company's commitments to create more connected, personalized health care experiences and complements services such as My Personal Champion, which helps customers navigate the administrative challenges that often accompany complex health conditions, including prior authorizations, claims, and continuity of care.

About Cigna Healthcare

Cigna Healthcare is a health benefits provider that advocates for better health through every stage of life. We guide our customers through the health care system, empowering them with the information and insight they need to make the best choices for improving their health and vitality. Products and services are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI), including Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company, Connecticut General Life Insurance Company, Evernorth Health companies or their affiliates and Express Scripts companies or their affiliates. Such products and services include an integrated suite of health services, such as medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, vision, supplemental benefits, and others.

Learn more at www.cignahealthcare.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Gena Madow

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240.513.5986

SOURCE Cigna Healthcare