Customers rank myCigna highest for digital satisfaction as Cigna Healthcare continues to invest in AI-powered, personalized tools that make managing health care coverage simpler and more reliable

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cigna Healthcare®, the health benefits division of The Cigna Group (NYSE: CI), ranked No. 1 for digital experience satisfaction among commercial health plan customers in the JD Power 2026 U.S. Healthcare Digital Experience StudySM, earning the top ranking for the second consecutive year. The recognition underscores Cigna Healthcare's continued investment in a simple, reliable, and personalized digital experience that helps customers more confidently manage their health care.

Cigna Healthcare Once Again Recognized for Industry Leading Digital Experience by JD Power Speed Speed The award-winning myCigna digital experience helps customers manage their everyday health care needs more seamlessly and intuitively, including finding in-network care, tracking and estimating costs, and uploading relevant documents.

"Health care can feel complex, and our goal with myCigna is to make the health care experience feel more coordinated, more transparent, and ultimately more centered on each person," said Katya Andresen, chief digital and analytics officer at The Cigna Group. "We designed our digital experience around how customers actually use their health insurance, bringing together personalized guidance, AI-powered support, and easy access to care and cost information to help people feel more confident as they move through their care journeys."

Available through a secure member portal and mobile app, Cigna Healthcare's myCigna® platform gives customers intuitive, transparent access to their health plan details, including coverage, claims, digital ID cards, virtual care, prescription management, and cost estimate tools.

Nearly four out of five Cigna Healthcare customers use the myCigna® digital experience1, which:

Helps customers get started , with personalized onboarding and real–time plan visibility

, with personalized onboarding and real–time plan visibility Delivers faster answers , through AI–powered guidance and live support

, through AI–powered guidance and live support Makes it easier to find care , with personalized provider and therapist matching

, with personalized provider and therapist matching Improves cost transparency , with real–time tracking and upfront cost estimates

, with real–time tracking and upfront cost estimates Connects customers to care anytime , with 24/7 virtual visits

, with 24/7 virtual visits Streamlines prescription management , with refill and home delivery tools

, with refill and home delivery tools Supports ongoing health needs , with easy tracking, care reminders and lifestyle coaching

, with easy tracking, care reminders and lifestyle coaching Expands access, with bilingual support in English and Spanish

"This recognition reflects our focus on making health care simpler for our customers," said Eva Borden, chief product officer at Cigna Healthcare. "We want to help customers better understand their costs, get support sooner, and find care in ways that work for their everyday lives so that getting quality care feels simple and predictable."

Industry recognized digital excellence

JD Power evaluated the digital experiences of 16 of the nation's largest commercial health plans. The study measured overall digital satisfaction based on key factors including visual appeal, navigation, speed, information/content, and telehealth capabilities — areas where Cigna Healthcare's myCigna® platform outperformed the industry.

About Cigna Healthcare

Cigna Healthcare is a health benefits provider that advocates for better health through every stage of life. We guide our customers through the health care system, empowering them with the information and insight they need to make the best choices for improving their health and vitality. Products and services are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI), including Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company, Connecticut General Life Insurance Company, Evernorth Health companies or their affiliates and Express Scripts companies or their affiliates. Such products and services include an integrated suite of health services, such as medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, vision, supplemental benefits, and others.

Learn more at www.cignahealthcare.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Kelly Mathews

[email protected]

_____________________________ 1 Internal data reflecting Cigna Healthcare U.S. core medical customers over the age of 18 that have registered on the platform.

SOURCE Cigna Healthcare