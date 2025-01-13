Cigna Healthcare Expands Access to Fertility and Family-Building Benefits and Services

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cigna Healthcare, the health benefits division of The Cigna Group (NYSE: CI), today announced a new offering in collaboration with Progyny, Inc (Nasdaq: PGNY) that makes best-in-class fertility and family-building services accessible and equitable for more employers. This new and comprehensive benefit will enable employers to offer expanded coverage throughout the entire fertility journey, from pre-conception planning to postpartum care, along with coverage options for family-building services such as surrogacy and adoption.

Historically, many employers have faced affordability challenges in offering such comprehensive services to their workforces. Yet, with 1 in 6 people worldwide impacted by infertility, demand for these services continues to grow. Availability of fertility, childbirth and family-building services have become a leading factor in job retention, with 61% of millennials saying these benefits drive company loyalty and 70% saying they would change jobs based on family-planning benefits. By providing expanded services, this new offering can help a wider range of employers attract and maintain top talent.

Through Progyny's Smart Cycle® design, employers can simplify coverage by designing benefits based on fertility cycles, rather than financial thresholds, and selecting from among a fully integrated suite of services, including:

Access to Progyny's network of over 650 premier fertility clinics across the U.S.

1:1 personalized support from Progyny's Patient Care Advocates.

Pre-conception coaching and clinical programming, including blood work, ultrasounds, and biopsies.

Prescription fertility medication coverage supported by Evernorth's Freedom Fertility Pharmacy.

Customized cycle-based coverage for assistive reproductive technologies such as intra-uterine insemination (IUI), intravenous fertilization (IVF), and embryo and oocyte transfers, with the option of unlimited cycles.

Egg and sperm freezing and storage.

Doula services to support labor and delivery.

Holistic well-being and mental health support for pre-conception and early pregnancy care.

Guided, personalized support and reimbursement for surrogacy and adoption services.

"Employers understand that the road to parenthood can be challenging physically, emotionally, and financially, and they want to support their colleagues in reaching their family-building goals," said Heather Dlugolenski, senior vice president, U.S. employer strategy officer, Cigna Healthcare. "Our newest offering helps make best-in-class, personalized care accessible and equitable for a wider range of employers, while helping people achieve healthy pregnancies, babies, and families."

In addition to the enhanced solution powered by Progyny, Cigna Healthcare continues to offer a range of fertility benefit options for clients to select based on the unique needs of their workforce and their budget.

The new benefit solution will be available to most of Cigna Healthcare's self-funded employer clients in early fall 2025.

About Cigna Healthcare

Cigna Healthcare is a health benefits provider that advocates for better health through every stage of life. We guide our customers through the health care system, empowering them with the information and insight they need to make the best choices for improving their health and vitality. Products and services are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI), including Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company, Connecticut General Life Insurance Company, Evernorth Health companies or their affiliates and Express Scripts companies or their affiliates. Such products and services include an integrated suite of health services, such as medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, vision, supplemental benefits and others. Learn more at CignaHealthcare.com.

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Cigna Healthcare