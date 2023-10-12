Cigna Healthcare Expands Medicare Advantage to Nevada

News provided by

Cigna Healthcare

12 Oct, 2023, 16:37 ET

$0 premium plan will be offered in two counties in Las Vegas area

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cigna is expanding its Medicare Advantage (MA) presence to Nevada for the first time, launching in two counties in the Las Vegas area with a $0 premium plan that includes attractive extra benefits and access to a network of trusted providers. The plan will first be available to Medicare eligible customers during Medicare's Annual Enrollment Period (AEP), which begins Oct. 15 and continues through Dec. 7. It will be effective Jan. 1, 2024.

"MA plans are growing in popularity with older adults all across the country because they offer benefits not found in Original Medicare," said Ryan Kocher, Cigna Healthcare's Medicare Chief Growth Officer. "Our plans focus on helping older adults remain healthy and vital with access to high-quality care and attractive benefits at affordable costs."

Cigna Preferred Savings Medicare (HMO) is available in Clark and Nye counties. The plan offers the following benefits:

  • $115 monthly rebate on the customer's Medicare Part B premium
  • $0 copay for primary care and $15 copay for seeing a specialist
  • $1,000 allowance to be used for preventive and comprehensive non-cosmetic dental services at any licensed dentist who accepts Medicare
  • $200 to be used annually toward the purchase of routine eyewear
  • Coverage of hearing aids, and routine hearing exams
  • Fitness benefit with a home fitness kit that includes a wearable fitness tracker
  • Delivery of 14 healthy, diet appropriate, frozen meals following a hospital discharge
  • Transportation to doctor and pharmacy appointments
  • Healthy Today flex card, which includes a $35 quarterly benefit for purchasing over-the-counter health-related items, as well as wellness incentives

Cigna Healthcare also offers Medicare Supplement plans and standalone prescription drug plans across all of Nevada.

For more details about Cigna Healthcare's Medicare plans, please visit www.CignaMedicareInformation.com

About Cigna Healthcare
Cigna Healthcare is a health benefits provider that advocates for better health through every stage of life. We guide our customers through the health care system, empowering them with the information and insight they need to make the best choices for improving their health and vitality. Products and services are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI), including Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company, Connecticut General Life Insurance Company, Evernorth Health companies or their affiliates and Express Scripts companies or their affiliates. Such products and services include an integrated suite of health services, such as medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, vision, supplemental benefits, and others. Learn more at cignahealthcare.com.

Cigna Healthcare products and services are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of The Cigna Group. The Cigna names, logos, and marks, including THE CIGNA GROUP and CIGNA HEALTHCARE are owned by Cigna Intellectual Property, Inc. *Select benefits may not be available in all service areas without a monthly premium or without an additional monthly premium. Some plans may include these benefits under the monthly premium. Benefits, features and/or devices vary by plan/service area. Limitations, exclusions, and restrictions may apply. Contact the plan for more information. Subsidiaries of The Cigna Group contract with Medicare to offer Medicare Advantage HMO and PPO plans and Part D Prescription Drug Plans (PDP) in select states, and with select State Medicaid programs. Enrollment in a Cigna Healthcare product depends on contract renewal. © 2023 Cigna Healthcare

Media Contact:
Kelly Mathews
[email protected]
423.260.9267

H7389_24_1086205_M

SOURCE Cigna Healthcare

Also from this source

Cigna Healthcare amplía los planes Medicare Advantage 2024 para brindar a los clientes más variedad y beneficios

Cigna Healthcare amplía los planes Medicare Advantage 2024 para brindar a los clientes más variedad y beneficios

Cigna Healthcare℠ ofrecerá en el 2024 planes Medicare Advantage (MA) asequibles y de calidad en 29 estados. "Los planes Medicare Advantage de Cigna...
Cigna Healthcare Expands 2024 Medicare Advantage Plans Offering Customers More Variety and Value

Cigna Healthcare Expands 2024 Medicare Advantage Plans Offering Customers More Variety and Value

Cigna Healthcare℠ will offer affordable, quality Medicare Advantage (MA) plans across 29 states in 2024. Experience the full interactive Multichannel ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Health Insurance

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.