Cigna Healthcare Expands Medicare Advantage to Nevada

$0 premium plan will be offered in two counties in Las Vegas area

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cigna is expanding its Medicare Advantage (MA) presence to Nevada for the first time, launching in two counties in the Las Vegas area with a $0 premium plan that includes attractive extra benefits and access to a network of trusted providers. The plan will first be available to Medicare eligible customers during Medicare's Annual Enrollment Period (AEP), which begins Oct. 15 and continues through Dec. 7. It will be effective Jan. 1, 2024.

"MA plans are growing in popularity with older adults all across the country because they offer benefits not found in Original Medicare," said Ryan Kocher, Cigna Healthcare's Medicare Chief Growth Officer. "Our plans focus on helping older adults remain healthy and vital with access to high-quality care and attractive benefits at affordable costs."

Cigna Preferred Savings Medicare (HMO) is available in Clark and Nye counties. The plan offers the following benefits:

$115 monthly rebate on the customer's Medicare Part B premium

monthly rebate on the customer's Medicare Part B premium $0 copay for primary care and $15 copay for seeing a specialist

copay for primary care and copay for seeing a specialist $1,000 allowance to be used for preventive and comprehensive non-cosmetic dental services at any licensed dentist who accepts Medicare

allowance to be used for preventive and comprehensive non-cosmetic dental services at any licensed dentist who accepts Medicare $200 to be used annually toward the purchase of routine eyewear

to be used annually toward the purchase of routine eyewear Coverage of hearing aids, and routine hearing exams

Fitness benefit with a home fitness kit that includes a wearable fitness tracker

Delivery of 14 healthy, diet appropriate, frozen meals following a hospital discharge

Transportation to doctor and pharmacy appointments

Healthy Today flex card, which includes a $35 quarterly benefit for purchasing over-the-counter health-related items, as well as wellness incentives

Cigna Healthcare also offers Medicare Supplement plans and standalone prescription drug plans across all of Nevada.

For more details about Cigna Healthcare's Medicare plans, please visit www.CignaMedicareInformation.com.

About Cigna Healthcare

Cigna Healthcare is a health benefits provider that advocates for better health through every stage of life. We guide our customers through the health care system, empowering them with the information and insight they need to make the best choices for improving their health and vitality. Products and services are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI), including Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company, Connecticut General Life Insurance Company, Evernorth Health companies or their affiliates and Express Scripts companies or their affiliates. Such products and services include an integrated suite of health services, such as medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, vision, supplemental benefits, and others. Learn more at cignahealthcare.com.

Cigna Healthcare products and services are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of The Cigna Group. The Cigna names, logos, and marks, including THE CIGNA GROUP and CIGNA HEALTHCARE are owned by Cigna Intellectual Property, Inc. *Select benefits may not be available in all service areas without a monthly premium or without an additional monthly premium. Some plans may include these benefits under the monthly premium. Benefits, features and/or devices vary by plan/service area. Limitations, exclusions, and restrictions may apply. Contact the plan for more information. Subsidiaries of The Cigna Group contract with Medicare to offer Medicare Advantage HMO and PPO plans and Part D Prescription Drug Plans (PDP) in select states, and with select State Medicaid programs. Enrollment in a Cigna Healthcare product depends on contract renewal. © 2023 Cigna Healthcare

Media Contact:

Kelly Mathews

[email protected]

423.260.9267

H7389_24_1086205_M

SOURCE Cigna Healthcare