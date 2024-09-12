Cigna Healthcare Makes Virtual Care Even Easier and More Convenient with New E-Treatment Option from MDLIVE

E-Treatment services powered through MDLIVE by Evernorth routinely deliver customers diagnoses and treatment plans within one hour without any direct interaction

Now available to U.S. Cigna Healthcare customers who have coverage through the individual marketplace or their employer

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cigna Healthcare, the health benefits division of The Cigna Group (NYSE: CI), launched an "E-Treatment" option through MDLIVE by Evernorth. Beginning this month, customers have quick, flexible access to urgent care from board-certified doctors, without any direct interaction via phone or video.



For many common, lower-risk conditions, such as allergies, eye or ear infections, urinary tract infections, and some respiratory illnesses like the flu, customers can submit a virtual clinical interview through the MDLIVE portal, and typically within one hour, they will receive their diagnoses and personalized treatment plans.

"Our customers lead busy lives, and getting care shouldn't be put on the backburner," said Heather Dlugolenski, U.S. employer strategy officer, Cigna Healthcare. "By offering customers multiple ways to conveniently connect with board-certified clinicians, they can be more effective with their time and continue putting their health and vitality first."

Through myCigna.com, customers click "Talk to a Doctor" to get started with MDLIVE's virtual urgent E-Treatment option. The virtual clinical interview typically takes 8-10 minutes to complete. Once submitted, MDLIVE board-certified doctors review the information and share back a diagnosis and treatment plan. Customers are notified through a text or email when their visit summary is ready, and any needed prescriptions are sent to the customer's preferred pharmacy. If a higher level of care is needed, a customer's care can be escalated to a video visit with the same doctor or to in-person care.

"Patients and doctors alike recognize that some conditions shouldn't require patients to wait to speak with a doctor to begin having their illness assessed," said Dr. Eric Weil, chief medical officer, MDLIVE. "We want to offer multiple options in the way that patients access care, and our clients are demanding that. While not a substitute for seeing a provider in person for more serious conditions, E-Treatment enables choice and flexibility for patients. It also frees up clinicians to practice at the top of their license by spending time with patients when direct interaction is really needed."

Internal data show that 99% of patients are happy with their experience[1], and 34% were using MDLIVE virtual care for the first time.[2] E-Treatment, which is powered by MDLIVE's acquisition of the platform and technology from Bright.md, is now available to customers* who have Cigna Healthcare insurance through the Affordable Care Act individual marketplace or their employer, many of whom have access to the service with a $0 co-pay. Many Cigna Healthcare customers also have access to virtual urgent care, primary care, behavioral (therapy and psychology) and dermatology.

*E-Treatment is available in U.S. states, except: Kansas, Mississippi, New Mexico, West Virginia and the District of Columbia.

