Cigna launches Medicare Advantage PPO plan in 66 Tennessee area counties

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cigna Corporation, a global health service company, is launching a Medicare Advantage (MA) PPO plan in 60 Tennessee counties – and six adjacent counties – for the first time, featuring $0 premiums and attractive extra benefits.

The Cigna True Choice Medicare PPO features a host of benefits that allow Medicare customers to stay safely in their homes during these times, including telehealth (medical and behavioral health), $0 copay on home delivery of prescription drugs through a preferred mail order pharmacy, in-home fitness resources, virtual physical therapy and home meal delivery following a hospitalization. The PPO plan provides coverage for care using out-of-network providers, giving customers more freedom and flexibility. Higher cost shares may apply.

Other benefits include $0 or $5 copay for in-network visits to a primary care doctor, $0 prescription drug deductible, a dental allowance to be used for preventive and comprehensive non-cosmetic services at any licensed dentist who participates in Medicare, vision and hearing services and acupuncture for lower back pain.

"We're offering our customers more options than ever before, so they can seek affordable, high-quality care in a way that meets their lifestyle – whether that's in-person, over the phone or virtually," said Kim Fleming, Medicare Advantage president, Tennessee. "No matter the setting, our Medicare Advantage plans ensure our valued customers get the proper preventive care, chronic condition management and emotional support they need during these challenging times."

The new PPO is being offered in the following Tennessee counties: Anderson, Bedford, Benton, Bledsoe, Blount, Bradley, Cannon, Carroll, Cheatham, Clay, Cocke, Cumberland, Decatur, DeKalb, Fayette, Fentress, Giles, Grainger, Grundy, Hamblen, Hamilton, Hardeman, Haywood, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Knox, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Lewis, Lincoln, Loudon, Macon, Madison, Marion, Marshall, McNairy, Moore, Morgan, Perry, Pickett, Robertson, Sequatchie, Sevier, Shelby, Smith, Stewart, Sullivan, Tipton, Trousdale, Unicoi, Union, Van Buren, Warren, Washington, Wayne and White.

It also is available in the following border areas: Dade and Catoosa counties in Georgia and Russell, Scott, Washington and Wise counties in Virginia.

Cigna's MA HMO plans in Tennessee continue to reflect outstanding clinical quality and customer satisfaction as evidenced by the company's 4.5 Star rated plan out of five Stars in the state for the 2021 plan year. Every year, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) evaluates plans based on a five-Star rating system to measure clinical performance and customer experience. Ratings range from one to five Stars, with five being the highest and one being the lowest. The PPO plan is too new to be measured.

Cigna also continues to offer $0 premium HMO MA plans across many Tennessee counties – as well as Medicare Supplement plans and standalone prescription drug plans across Tennessee to provide customers with choices for every budget and lifestyle.

For individuals in Tennessee seeking health coverage through the Affordable Care Act (ACA) marketplace, frequently referred to as the individual exchange, Cigna's plans – available in the Chattanooga, Jackson, Knoxville, Memphis, Nashville and Tri-Cities areas – will offer $0 virtual care that now includes behavioral health providers* for most plans – as well as a new diabetes care plan** available to all customers that includes additional $0 benefits for diabetes equipment and supplies.

"Cigna has a long history of delivering affordability and serving customers in Tennessee with health plans available to people across Tennessee through area employers, on the individual exchange, and again offering more choices with our Medicare Advantage offerings," said Greg Allen, president, Cigna MidSouth.

Medicare's AEP begins October 15 and continues through December 7. Individuals interested in enrolling in a health plan on the individual exchange may do so during the 2021 Open Enrollment Period (OEP) that begins November 1 and continues through December 15. Health plans purchased during AEP and OEP are effective January 1, 2021.

For more details about Cigna's Medicare plans, please visit www.cigna.com/medicare. For more details about Cigna health plans for individuals and families at www.cigna.com/individuals-families.

*Cigna provides access to virtual care through a national telehealth provider, MDLive located on myCigna, as part of your health plan. Providers are solely responsible for any treatment provided to their patients. Video chat may not be available in all areas or with all providers. This service is separate from your health plan's network and may not be available in all areas or under all plan types. Virtual care does not guarantee that a prescription will be written. Refer to plan documents for complete description of virtual care services and costs, including other telehealth/telemedicine benefits. A primary care provider referral is not required for this service.

**Refer to plan documents for a complete description and list of diabetes equipment and supplies that are covered at $0.

