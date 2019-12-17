Cigna, MDLIVE Make Behavioral Health Virtual Visits Simpler and More Convenient

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With mental health issues on the rise in America, Cigna is making it simpler and more convenient for its customers to seek care for conditions like anxiety, stress, and depression. Beginning in January 2020, Cigna's 14 million customers enrolled in employer-sponsored plans can schedule appointments online to see behavioral health counselors or psychiatrists when they want and where they want, securely, by video or phone through its collaboration with MDLIVE. This new service is in addition to Cigna's Behavioral Health network of more than 18,000 virtual behavioral health providers.

In the U.S., 20 percent of people have a mental health condition, yet only one-third seek out services.1 Challenges include stigma, long wait times, inconvenient hours and limited providers in rural areas. When left untreated, mental health conditions can intensify and lead to other chronic or life-threatening health conditions. Recognizing the need to make mental health care more accessible and convenient, Cigna was one of the first in its industry to cover their entire behavioral network for virtual care, giving people peace of mind, privacy, and convenience.

"Providing personalized and affordable health solutions when and where our customers need them and ensuring quality treatment are our top priorities," said Julie McCarter, vice president, product solutions at Cigna. "As the demand for mental health professionals continues to grow, it can be challenging for customers to have access to care at the times they need it most. Working together with MDLIVE, we are delivering increased connectivity to help our customers live their healthiest and most vibrant lives."

In January 2020, Cigna customers can visit myCigna.com to easily schedule a video or phone-based counseling appointment through MDLIVE with a mental health care professional, including licensed behavior care counselors, psychologists and psychiatrists. These mental health professionals can diagnose and provide therapy for a wide range of issues as well as prescribe medicines when appropriate. The consults are covered at the same customer cost share as an in-office visit.

"Expanding our relationship with Cigna will help provide their customers with even greater and more convenient access to high quality behavioral health care in addition to the medical care we currently provide," said Rich Berner, Chief Executive Officer of MDLIVE. "Through this collaboration we can break down the traditional barriers that often prevent people from getting the behavioral health care they need, starting with making it easy for a user to find a provider and schedule an appointment."

Cigna is one of the largest – and fastest-growing – national behavioral carriers with more than 170,000 providers, a growing virtual network and specialized Centers of Excellence in substance abuse and mental health. In 2020, Cigna will be creating preferred provider networks to address areas of the country where the behavioral provider industry faces a significant supply and demand issue.

Cigna's comprehensive suite of behavioral solutions support customers wherever they are in their mental health and well-being journey. These services include a 24/7 crisis line, emotional well-being and work/life support, more than 1,000 coaches and specialists helping individuals improve their mental health and substance use conditions, and evidence-based digital platforms to help customers build greater resilience and cope with stress, anxiety, and depression.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation is a global health service company dedicated to improving the health, well-being and peace of mind of those we serve. Cigna delivers choice, predictability, affordability and access to quality care through integrated capabilities and connected, personalized solutions that advance whole person health. All products and services are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of Cigna Corporation, including Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company, Cigna Life Insurance Company of New York, Connecticut General Life Insurance Company, Express Scripts companies or their affiliates, and Life Insurance Company of North America. Such products and services include an integrated suite of health services, such as medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, vision, supplemental benefits, and other related products including group life, accident and disability insurance. Cigna maintains sales capability in over 30 countries and jurisdictions, and has more than 165 million customer relationships throughout the world. To learn more about Cigna®, including links to follow us on Facebook or Twitter, visit www.cigna.com.

About MDLIVE

MDLIVE offers convenient and affordable virtual healthcare services to over 32 million members nationwide. Our network of board-certified physicians, dermatologists, therapists and psychiatrists are specially trained in virtual care, and are committed to the highest quality treatment and the best possible patient experience. We leverage technology and artificial intelligence to simplify and streamline, connecting providers and patients whenever and wherever it's most convenient, often within just minutes. To learn more about our expanding product suite and our partnerships with major health plans, hospital systems, and employers, visit www.MDLIVE.com, download our app, or text "Sophie" to MDLIVE (635483) to register.

1 National Alliance on Mental Health. Mental Health By the Numbers. Accessed 11/14/2019 https://www.nami.org/learn-more/mental-health-by-the-numbers

MEDIA CONTACTS: Meaghan MacDonald

860-840-1212

meaghan.macdonald@cigna.com





David Schull

858-717-2310

david.schull@russopartnersllc.com

SOURCE Cigna Corporation

Related Links

https://www.cigna.com

