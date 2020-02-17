Cigna Names Christopher DeRosa to Lead National Accounts Business

"Cigna is working to transform health care and to make our system more affordable, predictable and simple for our clients and customers," said Mike Triplett, president of U.S. Commercial for Cigna. "We seek to be the undisputed partner of choice to large employers for their health-related benefits needs. Chris has a deep understanding of the needs of large employers and a proven record of innovating to create more value for our clients, which makes him an ideal leader for this role."

DeRosa began his career with Cigna in 1992 and has held a series of progressively more responsible leadership roles within the U.S. Commercial unit. Most recently, he served as chief operating officer of the U.S. Commercial business and led the company's business segment that serves employers with 500 to 5,000 employees. During his Cigna career, DeRosa also served as regional vice president for the West region, general manager for the Southern California market, senior vice president for government and Taft-Hartley business and as a national account executive responsible for Cigna's relationship with multiple large employer clients.

DeRosa earned a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of California, Los Angeles and his MBA from the University of California, Irvine.

