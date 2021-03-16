Cigna Names Robert Pettigrew President of Medicare Advantage Plans in Alabama, Mississippi, Northwest Florida

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global health service company Cigna (NYSE:CI) has named Robert Pettigrew president of its Medicare Advantage (MA) plans in Alabama, Mississippi and Northwest Florida. In this role, Pettigrew will oversee the growth of Cigna's MA plans in the region.

"We are very pleased to welcome Robert home to this important role leading Cigna's MA plans for the region," said Aparna Abburi, president of Cigna's Medicare and CareAllies business. "This is an exciting time for Cigna's MA business as we are rapidly growing by adding MA products and expanding geographies with the ultimate goal of providing more people with affordable, predictable and simple health care."

A Birmingham native, Pettigrew has been with Cigna for nearly 15 years, most recently serving as the Medicare Advantage market president in the Carolinas. He holds a bachelor's degree from Auburn University at Montgomery.

"I am excited to be back in Alabama and look forward to partnering with providers and other stakeholders in this region so we can introduce more customers to Cigna's Medicare products," Pettigrew said.

Expanded Medicare Advantage Offerings

MA plans are growing in popularity with individuals who qualify for Medicare because they combine Medicare Parts A and B in one convenient plan that can also include Part D drug coverage and additional benefits, such as vision and dental, often at no extra cost.

Cigna offers a variety of MA plans in the Huntsville, Birmingham / Tuscaloosa, Gadsden, Montgomery and Mobile areas in Alabama, the Florida panhandle area, including Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, Walton and Bay counties, and central and southern Mississippi, including the Jackson and Hattiesburg areas as well as the Gulf Coast.

Cigna offers a $0 premium plan in all MA markets. The company also offers Medicare Supplement and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans in all counties in Alabama, Mississippi and Florida.

